Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner for WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (AUGUST 7, 2024)

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to this week's show as we shoot inside the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

AEW American Championship

MJF (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

For what feels like the 10th week in a row or so at this point, the show starts with a cold open live shot inside the host venue, as MJF's theme hits. The AEW American Champion heads down to the ring for his latest title defense. An enormous American flag drops down behind him in the ring.

Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary as a member of his Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher, emerges next as the challenger for this opening title tilt. As soon as the bell sounds, Fletcher goes after MJF, but MJF exits the ring and grabs the mic. He tells Fletcher he starts this match locking up with him like a man, or he's taking his belt and leaving this po-dunk town.

Fletcher obliges, and nearly pins MJF with a sneaky-quick roll-up. Moments later, he gets a headlock take down into another close two-count. Fletcher continues to dominate the action, frustrating MJF, who slides out of the ring to avoid the action again. Fletcher goes for a dive, but MJF slides in and blasts him with a big shot that shifts the momentum in his favor.

We see Fletcher reverse an MJF move into a near tombstone piledriver. MJF escapes and goes to work on the arm of Fletcher. He continues to focus his attack on the weakened limb from that point forward, stomping on it, yanking on it and slapping one-arm submissions on that side. MJF hits a gut-wrench powerbomb for a close two-count.

MJF sets up a Kangaroo Kick, but Fletcher sees it coming and counters with a big shot of his own, which buys him some much-needed time to recover. Fletcher hits a fancy sit-down side-slam for a two-count, as the momentum shifts back into his favor and the Winston-Salem crowd comes alive. Fletcher hits a big high kick that knocks MJF from the apron to the floor.

Fletcher fires up and hits a big tope suicida, sending MJF crashing into the barricade. Back in the ring, he heads to the top-rope, but MJF sees it coming and rolls out to the floor. Fletcher heads out to the apron and blasts MJF with a big kick, before climbing to the top again. He leaps off with a big moonsault to the floor on MJF, which only connects partially.

Back into the ring, Fletcher heads to the top-rope again, and once more we see MJF roll out to the floor. Fletcher heads out after him and blasts him with rapid-fire punches as he slumps into the barricade. Fletcher backs up and charges at MJF, who takes a step forward and drop toe-holds Fletcher face-first into the top of the barricade.

MJF takes a fans hat off and throws it away. He charges at Fletcher, who trips him up and sends him over the barricade and into the crowd. He sets a steel chair up, backs up, runs forward and leaps off of it, Sabu-style, flipping in mid-air over the barricade and crashing into MJF in the front row with authority.

A loud "AEW! AEW!" chant breaks out as Fletcher dumps MJF back over the barricade and onto the floor. He rolls him into the ring and heads to the top-rope yet again. He leaps off with a picture-perfect flying elbow smash for a super close two-count.

MJF goes back to work on the softened up shoulder/arm of Fletcher. Fletcher fights back and looks for a tombstone piledriver again. Again, MJF avoids it, rolling through into a pin attempt for a two-count. He tries it again but this time MJF connects with an Alabama Slam. He gets a hammer-lock on Fletcher and uses it for a hammer-lock DDT.

He goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as MJF taunts Fletcher, foot-smacking him like Razor Ramon in his WWE prime as he tries to get up off the mat. MJF calls Fletcher a "Wannabe Will Ospreay" and then spits in his face.

Fletcher smacks MJF back and then windmill pounds the crap out of him until MJF simply thumbs him in the eye. MJF comes off the ropes but walks into a huge clothesline from Fletcher that turns him inside-out. Excalibur points out that we're half way to the thirty minute time-limit for this AEW American Championship match.

Fletcher goes for a move but MJF immediately counters into his Salt of the Earth arm-lock. Fletcher counters into a pin attempt, but MJF kicks out. Fletcher looks for a slow, muscle-up brainbuster off the top, but MJF bites his way free. MJF turns Fletcher upside down for a top-rope tombstone piledriver, but Fletcher escapes.

Fletcher finally hits his tombstone piledriver but only gets two. After MJF kicks out, we see Don Callis drop his headset and head down the ramp. He hops on the ring apron and distracts the referee. He slides a screwdriver into Fletcher. Fletcher picks it up, but decides against using it. MJF low-blows him and then hits a Kangaroo Kick and a brainbuster for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW American Champion: MJF

Will Ospreay Goes After MJF

Backstage, we see Will Ospreay is locked in a locker room. He shoulder-slams his way through the door, which we see blocked by a bunch of crates. He runs out and heads towards the entrance. Back in the ring, we see MJF lay out the referee and then put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring to knock out Fletcher.

Fletcher is shown bleeding on the mat as MJF gloats. He gets down on top of Fletcher and continues to pound on his bloody dome. He pulls him up by his hair and yells into the camera that this blood is on Will Ospreay's hands. MJF sets Fletcher up for the Tiger Driver '91, but Will Ospreay hits to the ring and chases him off.

Ospreay yells for doctors and ringside physicians to come check on Fletcher. Don Callis is in the ring looking nervous as well as the medical crew checks on him. Callis asks Ospreay where he was, as we see Ospreay with Fletcher's blood all over his white shirt.

"The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Viva Van

After this wraps up, we head to a video package for Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat later tonight. Once it wraps up, "The Glamour" Mariah May comes out with the high heel she used to bloody "Timeless" Toni Storm in-hand. She heads to the ring for our second match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her scheduled opponent, Viva Van. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Van charges right at May, who blasts her with a headbutt on the way in. She follows that up with a release German suplex, before unloading on her with strikes as she is slumped over in the corner of the ring.

May heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a missile dropkick. Moments later, Mariah May puts an emphatic end to this one for the victory. After the match, the woman-scorned version of Toni Storm hits the ring and the two have a wild brawl that is broken up by a ton of officials and security guards.

Winner: "The Glamour" Mariah May

Darby Allin With A Message For Jack Perry

We see a weird goth version of a "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. promo video from Darby Allin talking about how everything has a price. "The question is ... how much are you willing to pay?" We see footage of Jack Perry as he's saying this. Once this wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Darby backstage talking directly into the camera about not burning Jack Perry at Blood & Guts because then he'd have every excuse not to show up at ALL IN. He says he's the TNT Champion but he can't remember the last time he was on TNT.

"The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith vs. "The Wrestler" Katsuyori Shibata

It's time for our next match of the evening. We return inside the host venue for tonight, where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith. The former "Bounty Hunter" turned "Learning Tree" protégé heads to the ring.

After he settles in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho's "Learning Tree" theme and out he comes with Big Bill. They head over to join the gang on special guest commentary for this one. "Hi guys! Hi guys!" Taz is away from the desk due to Jericho being there for this match.

"The Wrestler" Katsuyori Shibata's theme hits next and out comes the Japanese legend as the opponent for the "Learning Tree" disciple. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After a strong start from Shibata in the ring, a crack about a Dave Meltzer four-star rating from Chris Jericho on commentary, we see the action spill out to the floor.

Out on the floor, Keith takes over and starts focusing his attack on the arm of Shibata. As he continues to do so, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Shibata selling his arm, but trading chops back-and-forth with Keith.

Shibata hits a big trip-slam and then puts on the claw, before switching to an armbar for the tap out victory. As soon as the match ends, Jericho and Bill hit the ring and join Keith in a three-on-one post-match attack. They hold Shibata for Jericho to blast him with the FTW title.

The lights go out before he can, and we hear the familiar sounds of HOOK's theme song. As the sounds of Action Bronson fill the host venue for tonight's show, "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" sprints to the ring and cleans house of the "Learning Tree" trio.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

The Conglomeration Face Travel Issues, Audible Called For Trios Match

Excalibur points out that after losing last week, The Conglomeration were set for a trios rematch against Roderick Strong, RUSH and The Beast Mortos, but due to travel issues, the team wasn't able to make it. Orange Cassidy did, however, and tells Renee Paquette he's got a couple of local boys to fill-in.

Jim Ross Sits Down With AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

On that note, we see a sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland being set up for a segment coming up. We then shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When we return, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Hangman Page. He yells in her face as she drops her head down to avoid "Cowboy Sh*t(ty breath)" or potential spit blow-back, as he talks about justice being delayed. He vows he will get what he wants.

From there, Excalibur and company set up Jim Ross' sit down discussion with Swerve. "Good Ole' J.R." is looking rough these days, folks, but he's still the man. He talks to Swerve about whether or not he can beat Bryan Danielson. Swerve says not only can he, but he will. Danielson's legacy is in his hands.

Orange Cassidy & FTR vs. Roderick Strong, RUSH & The Beast Mortos

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of AEW's all-time wins leader, as the "Freshly Squeezed" one himself, Orange Cassidy, heads to the ring. Filling in for Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly are the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The theme for their opponents hits, and out comes the three-man make-shift team of Roderick Strong, RUSH and The Beast Mortos. The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams are RUSH and Harwood. RUSH chops the hell out of Dax in the corner and tags out.

Beast Mortos gets in some shots and tags in Strong. Harwood takes over on Strong and tags in Wheeler, who picks up where he left off, taking it to The Undisputed Kingdom member. All six end up in the ring, where we see Cassidy and FTR knock them out to the floor.

All three do Cassidy's hands in the pockets routine as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the action still in progress and after a few more minutes of action, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett get involved at ringside as we head into another break.

This time when we return, we see a bunch of high-spots leading to the finish, which sees Cassidy land an Orange Punch on RUSH, who doesn't even go down. FTR double-team him, but he beats them both up as well. Cassidy helps FTR with an Orange Punch into a Shatter Machine from Harwood and Wheeler for the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & FTR

The Acclaimed & FTR Brawl

After the match, the theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Caster tries rapping as usual, but his microphone isn't working. Dax Harwood says it sounds like not only FTR and the fans, but the microphone's don't wanna hear him talk tonight either.

He says he may not be as slick as Caster on the mic, so he tells them to just fight through the wall of security guards between them and brawl. They do exactly that. Security essentially holds them back after a little brief scuffle. Wheeler ends up with one of their hats, which Cassidy takes, Jake Paul style "Gotcha Hat," and puts on.

AEW Trios Title Eliminator Set For Collision

Backstage, we see The Patriarchy. Christian Cage reveals it will be The Bang Bang Gang versus The House of Black will take place on AEW Collision this week to determine the number one contenders of the AEW Trios Champions, The Patriarchy. Christian Cage will be the special guest referee for the match. We head to another break.

2-On-1 Handicap Match

"The Brickhouse" Kamille vs. Jazmyne Hao & Clara Carter

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Mone's theme song. Out comes "The CEO." Accompanying the TBS & NJPW STRONG Women's Champion to the ring is the lady who will be in two-on-one handicap action in our next match of the evening, "The Brickhouse" Kamille.

Already in the ring are her two opponents, the team of Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter. The bell sounds as Mone settles in at ringside. Kamille immediately begins rag-dolling the two all over the place. She gets a torture rack bomb to take one of her opponents out. She hits the other with an inverted power bomb. She covers them both for the squash match win.

Once the match wraps up, Mone gets on the mic and introduces Kamille as her friend. She talks trash about Britt Baker. Tony Schiavone comes out and says Tony Khan has lifted the suspension of Baker, who is live via satelitte. Baker talks about how Mone is known to take her ball and go home when things don't go her way, referencing she and Naomi walking out of WWE as tag-team champs back in the day.

Winner: "The Brickhouse" Kamille

Anything Goes Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

It's main event time!

When we return, it is announced that Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face-to-face on AEW Dynamite next week. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is then introduced. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion emerges and joins the gang on special guest commentary.

The theme for Bryan Danielson hits and out comes a smiling "American Dragon." As he heads down the ramp, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Jeff Jarrett, who blasts a guitar over his head, with explodes into a thousand small toothpicks and splinters.

They continue to brawl as Jay Lethal and Karen Jarrett run out behind them. The two fight over the barricade and deep into the crowd, going several levels up into the fans as they trade shots, while Steamboat banters with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and Taz on the call.

As they continue to brawl up through the crowd, they head back into a concourse, where Jarrett slams a giant plastic trash can off the dome of the Blackpool Combat Club member. Danielson fights back and hits a bunch of "Yes!" kicks in front of a big crowd of fans buying popcorn that didn't expect to be this close to the action.

Jarrett slams Danielson on the concrete as a "Holy sh*t!" chant breaks out from said popcorn-buyers. As the fight continues back there, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the brawl has found its' way back at ringside, where a steel chair gets involved.

Danielson is down clutching his knee in pain as referee Aubrey Edwards checks on him. Back in the ring, Jarrett proceeds to dominate the offense. He heads to the top-rope, but Danielson stops him with a chair shot. He climbs up after him for a spider-suplex off the top. He does a sit-up toget back to the top-rope as "Yes!" chants break out from the Winston-Salem crowd.

"The American Dragon" lands a picture-perfect missile dropkick, eliciting a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as he closes in on Jarrett with repeated "Yes!" kicks. Jarrett ducks the last one and counters into a figure-four leg-lock. Danielson leans back and grabs the steel chair that was still in the ring, and bashes Jarrett with it to free himself.

Jarrett hits The Stroke to Danielson on the chair but Danielson kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt. Jarrett steps through for another submission attempt, this time a Sharpshooter. He turns it over and cranks down on it as we hit the 10 o'clock hour. It looks like we're going long again this week, folks.

Danielson counters into a LeBelle Lock. Jarrett escapes. Danielson hits a chair shot moments later for the win. After the match, Wheeler Yuta runs down to check on Danielson, while Sky and Karen do the same to check on Jarrett, who is bleeding from his ears and possibly chin. Steamboat also checks on both guys and congratulates them both.

Steamboat raises both guys hands. Danielson and Jarrett shake hands and hug. Swerve Strickland's theme then hits to break up the love-fest. Out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance, as the AEW World Champion emerges behind him with a microphone in-hand.

Swerve says the fans are lucky to get to see three generations of legends of TBS. Ricky Steamboat, Jeff Jarrett, and now Swerve Strickland. He says they've all been world champions. He tells Danielson the only thing standing between himself and the AEW World Championship is Swerve Strickland. Strickland calls Danielson one of the G.O.A.T.'s and says that's what is going to make his win at ALL IN that much sweeter.

He promises Danielson he won't hesitate to land that kill shot at Wembley Stadium. He congratulates him on a hell of a match. He asks how he's feeling. Back sore? Losing feeling in your fingers? He says if Jeff Jarrett can do that to you, imagine what Swerve is gonna do.

Swerve says next week in Norfolk, he'll have a tune-up of his own against Wheeler Yuta. He wants Danielson front row for it. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Bryan Danielson