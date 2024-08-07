Tropical Storm Debby Disrupts Travel Plans for Several AEW Wrestlers Ahead of August 7th Dynamite in North Carolina

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW fans should expect some changes for the August 7th episode of Dynamite in North Carolina.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media today to reveal that several wrestlers on his roster are experiencing travel difficulties due to Tropical Storm Debby, which has been disrupting flights across the east coast. Among those affected is AEW American Champion MJF, who also shared his travel struggles. Khan assured fans that everything already announced for the show will proceed as planned, as those wrestlers are already in town.

"With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to #AEWDynamite tonight! Thankfully everyone announced for tonight’s show is here or en route! I’ve held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly! See you on TBS tonight!"