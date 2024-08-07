WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Praises WWE's Progress, No Regrets Joining AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

In an interview with the Gorilla Position, Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts on the changes in WWE and his experience with AEW. Danielson, who joined AEW in 2021, is approaching the end of his full-time wrestling career and has no regrets about his decision to switch promotions.

When asked if he had second thoughts about joining AEW, he responded, "No, not at all. No. I think how I view it is, obviously, things have changed for the better there, substantially. How I view it is, one, I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing. There are a lot of people who, and I think I’m one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW. That’s more wrestling-focused as opposed to the drama focus. I like the idea that there is an alternative. When I put thought into what I wanted to do as far as leaving WWE, I was never somebody who disliked WWE. I’ve tried not to say anything bad about WWE because I really enjoyed my time there and I enjoyed the people that I worked with. People that are there are still my friends. One of the things that I really wanted was to participate in this thing that makes the wrestling industry better for everybody involved. Having AEW, just the fact that AEW exists, is much better for all of us. I’m also preferential to the style. I like the style a little bit more."


Tags: #aew #wwe #bryan danielson

