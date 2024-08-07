Ex-WWE Personality Kayla Braxton Shares Insights on Her Departure from the Company

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In June 2024, Kayla Braxton issued a statement announcing her departure from WWE. While appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show, Kayla was asked if her contract had expired. Here was Kayla’s response:

“I was under contract. Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself, after eight years, I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to [accomplish] anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company.

I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable. I just knew it was time for me to peace out.”