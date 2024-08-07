Bryan Danielson Finds Working with Tony Khan Refreshing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Bryan Danielson discussed his positive experience working with Tony Khan. Despite having good relationships with former bosses Vince McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Gabe Sapolsky, Danielson highlighted Khan's exceptional kindness.

Danielson noted, "It’s been refreshing. He brings new ideas and is a real student of wrestling history. It’s been a lot of fun."

He added, "Tony is super kind, and I haven’t had a boss like that before. While I had great relationships with Vince, Hunter, and Gabe, none of them were particularly kind in the way Tony is. It’s refreshing and different."

Reflecting on his three years with AEW, Danielson said it's the most fun he's ever had in pro wrestling. He enjoyed his WWE tenure but doesn’t regret leaving in 2021. Danielson appreciates AEW’s in-ring style and believes its presence has improved the wrestling industry.