MJF Encounters Travel Issues En Route to Winston-Salem, N.C. for AEW Dynamite at LJVM Coliseum Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW American Champion MJF encountered travel issues on his way to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for his scheduled title defense this evening.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite episode at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., MJF took to social media to explain the difficulties he faced in getting to the show.

“All flights to North Carolina have been cancelled, most likely because no one in their right mind would ever want to go to that garbage state (not my America),” he posted on X Tuesday evening. “But since I am an American Hero and I have an obligation to my country to kick Kyle Fletcher’s ass, I am currently driving 10.5 hours to give Will Ospreay a preview of Wembley. #ThankMeLater.”