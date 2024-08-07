WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn Condemns “Idiotic, Bigoted Comments” Targeting Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

The Olympic boxing match between Italian boxer Angela Carini and Algeria’s Imane Khelif ended abruptly after just 46 seconds last Thursday. This bout at the Paris Olympics stirred controversy because Khelif, despite being disqualified from the women’s world championships in 2023 due to failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests, was allowed to compete. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Khelif is believed to have a medical condition called Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), where an individual raised and identifying as female has XY chromosomes, resulting in blood testosterone levels in the male range.

Former WWE United States champion Logan Paul addressed the controversy on Twitter/X, calling it “the purest form of evil,” but later deleted his post.

This week, Sami Zayn expressed his support for Khelif, saying:

“Big ups to the Muslim sister Imane Khelif who advanced in the Olympics today to box for the gold medal after facing a swarm of the most idiotic, bigoted comments I’ve ever seen an Olympic athlete face. Inshallah she wins the big one & the bitchasses online get the help they need.”


