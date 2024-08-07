AEW Collision Hits Record-Low Viewership with Under 200,000 Viewers on August 3, 2024

The August 3rd, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, which aired at 5:00 PM Eastern time instead of the usual 8:00 PM due to WWE Summerslam, drew 189,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the P18-49 demo. Collision's viewership is typically impacted by WWE PLEs airing on the same day, even without direct head-to-head competition.
Wrestlenomics.com reported that Collision recorded its lowest-ever viewership and the second-lowest 18-49 demo rating in the show's history. Collision ranked #22 among cable programs in the P18-49 demographic for Saturday, with USA Network's Olympics coverage occupying six of the top eight slots.
