NXT Announces Three Championship Matches and More for August 13th Episode

NXT has revealed an exciting early lineup for its August 13th episode, featuring three championship matches and an appearance by Lexis King. Here’s what’s on the card:
- NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi vs. TBA
- NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase-U
- Singles Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
🤔 🤔 🤔@Obaofwwe will defend his #WWENXT North American Championship NEXT WEEK, but against who? 👀#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/KIYDWGzzEu— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024
⚡ WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results (August 6, 2024)
