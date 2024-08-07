WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Announces Three Championship Matches and More for August 13th Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2024

NXT has revealed an exciting early lineup for its August 13th episode, featuring three championship matches and an appearance by Lexis King. Here’s what’s on the card:

- NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi vs. TBA

- NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey

- NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase-U

- Singles Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results (August 6, 2024)

Tonight we have Night Two of the Great American Bash. Ethan Page defends his NXT title against Oro Mensah, Trick Williams takes on Pete Dunn [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 07, 2024 02:12AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

