Bobby Lashley has been sidelined since April 12th due to a minor injury, shared an intense workout video on social media today, captioned, "Minor setback for a major comeback!"

Lashley's current WWE contract is set to expire soon, with reports indicating that he and MVP are expected to leave WWE. AEW is rumored to be Lashley's next destination.