The Undertaker Expresses Concerns Over Longevity of Today's Pro Wrestlers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker discusses the current state of the pro-wrestling business.

The Deadman appeared on The Mighty Cast with Demetrious Johnson and shared his thoughts on the booming wrestling business, particularly in WWE. He highlighted the impressive growth, saying, "They’re breaking records every time they go out. Everyone is bigger than the year before. They’re selling more merchandise. Business is absolutely booming right now."

He acknowledged the evolution of wrestling, noting, "Do they do it the way I did it? Nope, but it doesn’t matter. The evolution of the wrestler and the performance is different, but it still resonates with the audience today because WWE arenas are full."

However, The Undertaker expressed concerns about the risks modern wrestlers take, stating, "The only thing that worries me, because I know the physical shape and condition that I’m in and the things that I’ve had to do since I’ve been in the business, is I worry about their longevity because of how much they continue to push the envelope."

He emphasized the dangers of constantly escalating high-risk moves: "After two or three times of seeing a double backflip twist off the top rope to the floor, your audience gets desensitized to that. ‘I’ve seen that, what do you have now?’ Now, you have to push the envelope a little further, and there are limitations to what the human body can do."

The Undertaker also stressed the importance of character development: "If you can get them invested in the character, you have to make them love you or hate you. That’s the one thing I wish, as a whole, there would be more of."

He concluded with a stark reminder of the inherent risks in wrestling: "What most people don’t realize about wrestling, is that any given match on any given night, you’re two inches away from something catastrophic happening. Regardless of how much training you have."