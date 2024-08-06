Nigel McGuinness on a Potential In-Ring Return: "Bryan Danielson is the Perfect Opponent"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nigel McGuinness discussed a potential match against Bryan Danielson in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

When McGuinness first signed with AEW, Tony Khan revealed the company's plans to run a show at Wembley Stadium. This possibility led McGuinness to consider returning to the ring.

“I was open to the idea. When I signed with AEW, Tony confided in me about Wembley Stadium. I was like, Oh, my God,” McGuinness said. “It made me wonder if I should return, especially since Wembley in 1992 was a pivotal moment for me. It would be amazing to wrestle there, but the only match that made sense was with Bryan, and then he broke his arm.”

Danielson missed last year’s All In due to a broken arm from his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

When asked what would have happened if Danielson hadn't broken his arm, McGuinness said, “I don’t know. It’s up to whether he wants to wrestle me.”

Regarding a potential comeback at Wembley against Danielson, McGuinness responded, “It certainly feels like that. There’s so much talent in AEW, and guys like Christian Cage and Adam Copeland inspire me. They show they can still go and pass on knowledge. Getting back in the ring made me realize the only thing stopping you is you. But I have no desire to leave the announcing booth or become a full-time wrestler. Except for beating Bryan, of course, because of our history.”

In March, McGuinness mentioned on Wrestling Weekly that he had recently gotten back in the ring and felt “perfectly okay.”

McGuinness also discussed his time in WWE, thoughts on blading, and more. The full interview is available below: