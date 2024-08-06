WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bryan Danielson Open to Working with Shane McMahon in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

Bryan Danielson Open to Working with Shane McMahon in AEW

Bryan Danielson is open to working with Shane McMahon.

In a recent appearance on The Gorilla Position podcast, “The American Dragon” expressed his openness to working with Shane-O-Mac in AEW.

“I’m open to working with anybody,” Danielson said. “I don’t have beef with anybody. 100%.”

When asked about the private meeting between Shane McMahon and Tony Khan on July 29 in Arlington, TX, Danielson responded, “One, if I knew, I would not tell you. Two, I don’t know [laughs]. It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.’ To be fair, I’m not aware of a lot of things because I don’t go on Twitter or social media.”


Tags: #aew #shane mcmahon #tony khan #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88828/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π