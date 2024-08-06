"Whoa" Moment: Matt Hardy Reacts to Shane McMahon-Tony Khan Meeting

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," the TNA star shared insights about Shane McMahon’s unexpected meeting with Tony Khan at an airpo

rt, speculated on the possibility of McMahon joining AEW, and more. Check out some highlights below:

Regarding McMahon’s meeting with Khan, Matt Hardy found it quite unusual. "It’s so crazy… It’s also weird, because it’s on a Wednesday. And it getting out, if it was intentionally dropped, would be big, would be hype for Dynamite. And have people talking about Tony Khan, Shane McMahon, AEW, ‘Oh my god, maybe we should watch Dynamite tonight.’ So I think that is going to fuel the conspiracy theories with it dropping on Wednesday.”

When reacting to the news, Hardy expressed his surprise. "I mean, I just like, ‘Whoa, look at this! Whoa!’ I mean, it was one of those things where it was just kind of like — you know, it was a little, ‘Whoa!’ I would describe it as a ‘whoa’ moment. But at the end of the day, like nothing surprises me at the end of the day. Nothing surprises me in the world and in life. We live in such an insane world where anything can happen. Just, the world is insane right now.”

Reflecting on his experiences with Shane backstage in WWE, Hardy recalled McMahon’s advice on promo delivery. “He would just come up and just say, ‘I don’t know. Just say like, as opposed to talking like a wrestler, like you’re trying to talk over like, ‘Let me tell you what we’re gonna do when we did this!’ He said, ‘Just try and act like you’re talking to your friends back home, and just explaining a scenario. Just try to talk more normal, just pretend like I’m your best friend back home and try it that way.’ You know, he would give insight.”