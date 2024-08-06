WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Rematch Set for August 12th Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Rematch Set for August 12th Raw

WWE has announced two exciting matchups for the August 12th edition of Raw.

Sami Zayn will be getting a rematch against Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker captured the title from Zayn at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. The bout will be a thrilling 2-out-of-3 falls match.

In addition, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will face off against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a high-stakes tag team match, with the winners earning a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Updated Lineup for August 12th Raw:

- Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Damage CTRL vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, with the winners receiving a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Hell in a Cell Match Set to Main Event WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event

A huge match is planned for the WWE Bad Blood premium live event. This past Saturday at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in one o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 06, 2024 09:22AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #sami zayn #bron breakker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88818/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π