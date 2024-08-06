Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Rematch Set for August 12th Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced two exciting matchups for the August 12th edition of Raw.

Sami Zayn will be getting a rematch against Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker captured the title from Zayn at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. The bout will be a thrilling 2-out-of-3 falls match.

In addition, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will face off against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a high-stakes tag team match, with the winners earning a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Updated Lineup for August 12th Raw:

- Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Damage CTRL vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, with the winners receiving a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship