Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Rematch Set for August 12th Raw

WWE has announced two exciting matchups for the August 12th edition of Raw.
Sami Zayn will be getting a rematch against Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker captured the title from Zayn at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. The bout will be a thrilling 2-out-of-3 falls match.
In addition, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will face off against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a high-stakes tag team match, with the winners earning a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Updated Lineup for August 12th Raw:
- Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Damage CTRL vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, with the winners receiving a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
