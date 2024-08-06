WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lucha Bros Reportedly Set to Depart AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2024

Lucha Bros Reportedly Set to Depart AEW

A potential shakeup is looming in the world of professional wrestling as reports indicate that The Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, are expected to leave All Elite Wrestling upon the expiration of their contracts later this year.

According to Ibou from WrestlePurists, the high-flying duo could be headed to WWE, although there's speculation that their departure from AEW might be a mere formality.

Originally slated to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship alongside their Death Triangle partner PAC at the highly anticipated All In pay-per-view, The Lucha Bros' absence from this marquee event has fueled speculation about their future.

The departure of the Lucha Bros would undoubtedly be a significant loss for AEW, as the tag team has been a cornerstone of the promotion since its inception.


Tags: #aew #lucha bros

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88816/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π