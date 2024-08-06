Lucha Bros Reportedly Set to Depart AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A potential shakeup is looming in the world of professional wrestling as reports indicate that The Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, are expected to leave All Elite Wrestling upon the expiration of their contracts later this year.

According to Ibou from WrestlePurists, the high-flying duo could be headed to WWE, although there's speculation that their departure from AEW might be a mere formality.

Originally slated to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship alongside their Death Triangle partner PAC at the highly anticipated All In pay-per-view, The Lucha Bros' absence from this marquee event has fueled speculation about their future.

The departure of the Lucha Bros would undoubtedly be a significant loss for AEW, as the tag team has been a cornerstone of the promotion since its inception.