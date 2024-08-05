WWE Monday Night Raw Results (August , 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 5, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

WWE RAW RESULTS (AUGUST 5, 2024): BALTIMORE, MD.

A WWE SummerSlam 2024 recap package gets us started and then we see arrival shots of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan together, and others such as Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre.

GUNTHER, Randy Orton Kick Off This Week's Show

Inside the arena, we see the lights out and a spotlight shining down on Ludwig Kaiser in the middle of the ring. He introduces "The Ring General" GUNTHER, and out comes the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER gets booed at first but then a loud "You deserve it!" chant breaks out as the 2024 King of the Ring and reigning World Heavyweight Champion scans the packed house in Baltimore, left to right. He begins on the mic, "My name is GUNTHER, I am 'The Ring General.'"

He touts being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, the current King of the Ring and YOUR World Heavyweight Champion. He says if we thought what he did with his reign as I-C champ was history-making, it's nothing compared to what he's gonna do as world champ.

"The Ring General" boasts about not being able to be caught off-guard or surprised by anything in the ring. And then he was. The theme for Randy Orton hits and out comes WWE's "Apex Predator" from SmackDown to Raw. He heads to the ring to the fans singing with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

Orton's music dies down and GUNTHER starts by admitting that this caught him off-guard. GUNTHER says he came out to congratulate him. He says that title looks good over your mighty German shoulder. He says he's a good-looking champion.

He says when he sees it though, it reminds him that he's the only reason he got the title shot. He brings up what happened at WWE King of the Ring with the controversy surrounding the pinfall. He says even Triple H knows that and told the world there would be a Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER Part II. He says that's exactly why he's here tonight.

He's calling that in. He says he's the only man in the locker room who can match GUNTHER move for move, chop for chop, technician versus technician, smooth versus smoother. He references Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat. He says he knows he can fill one of those roles, the only question is does GUNTHER feel the same.

Orton talks about GUNTHER calling himself a legend and a living legend and he says that's perfect, because he made a career out of killing legends. He says at WWE Bash in Berlin that's what he's gonna do and he's gonna leave GUNTHER's home country with his title.

He says he has a stain on his record from the controversy over his win over him. He says if the voices in his head tell him he can beat him, those voices are wrong. He tells Orton he accepts his challenge. He drops the mic and the two shake hands. GUNTHER pulls him in close and tells him something off-mic about his RKO out of nowhere won't work. Orton says it's good because he wants him to see it coming.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Jackie Redmond interviews Sheamus backstage, as the commercial-free first hour continues. He tells the crowd to get ready for a banger after sending a message of warning to Pete Dunne. After it wraps up, his theme hits and he heads out for our opening contest.

On the way to the ring, Sheamus is attacked by Kaiser. The two brawl down to the ring, and get inside, where the bell sounds to officially start the match. After some initial back-and-forth action, Sheamus settles into the early offensive lead. He heads to the top-rope but Kaiser backs off and asks for medical attention.

He pretends to have re-injured his rib to try and gain the upper-hand. It works. He charges at Sheamus and knocks him down with a big forearm. Sheamus fights back and hits his trademark Irish Cursh and White Noise. On the floor, Pete Dunne once again tries to attack Sheamus with a Sheleighleigh. Sheamus still manages to hit a Brogue Kick moments later for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Latest Wyatt Sicks Video

A graphic flashes on the screen revealing Roman Reigns' return marked 100 million social media views, making it the biggest SummerSlam social moment in history. After that, we shoot to the latest Wyatt Sicks video. It starts with a mesaage about a prophet being born years ago when Bray Wyatt came to WWE.

Narrated by Bo Dallas, the video switches back and forth from old Wyatt Family footage to current day Wyatt Sicks footage, with similarities between the two being featured. It wraps up with they're ominous "We're here!" message and then telling Baltimore they're here tonight. "Run!" The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable are shown arriving outside.

Damian Priest Addresses The New Judgment Day

Back inside the arena live, we see Damian Priest storming to the ring. He settles inside and immediately calls out Finn Balor. He tells him to get down here and take this beating like a man. He asks how Balor went from The Prince, to a backstabber, to a coward.

He tells Balor he knows where he comes from. He says last Friday at the premiere of his documentary he saw what the fans thought of him. He says his family got a whole lot bigger than The Judgment Day then. He introduces Balor to his family and points to the crowd.

Finn Balor doesn't come out, but instead appears on the big screen. He says he didn't betray Priest, Priest betrayed The Judgment Day. He says there wasn't supposed to be any leaders of the group. Until Damian Priest became champion. He talks about a year ago he almost became champion and holds up a picture to show him what happened.

He says after, Priest told him in the car he needed to man up. He says he waited a year and he manned up. He screwed Priest and he screwed his family. He says Priest boasts being from the streets, but he's just a loser from the streets. He says he's not gonna fight him. JD McDonagh will. He's gonna wait. He's gonna wait until Priest feels safe and comfortable.

Until he's almost forgotten about him, and then when his back is turned, he'll be there to stab him in it again and again and again. He says it won't just be him. "We all will." The camera pans back to show Balor surrounded by Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito and JD McDonagh. Priest looks pissed and storms to the back after them.

Bronson Reed Upset With Adam Pearce

We see footage of Triple H, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole's water spit take from WWE SummerSlam weekend. We then shoot backstage where Raw G.M. Adam Pearce is on the phone, when "Big" Bronson Reed walks in.

He says he beat Sheamus last week, but he's the one with the match tonight. He tells Pearce he always has an excuse. He sees now if he wants to get to the top, he has to create his own path. He storms off.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler

It's time for our second match of the never-ending commercial-free first hour, as Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and out she comes for singles action. She settles inside the squared circle. Shayna Baszler comes out accompanied by Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark as her opponent. The bell sounds and off we go.

Baszler focuses on the arm of Valkyria early on. She controls the action for the first few moments and then Deville and Stark hit the ring to attack Valkyria just as she is taking over. The bell is called and the match is thrown out.

Damage CTRL runs down and hits the ring to brawl with Deville, Stark and Baszler, sending them retreating to the back. After that, we see a message from The Final Testament to The New Day, and CM Punk is shown backstage getting ready for the next segment. Finally, we head to our first commercial break of the evening.

Winner via DQ: Lyra Valkyria

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre & Bronson Reed

When we return from the break, the familiar sounds of CM Punk's theme music hits the house speakers inside the Baltimore venue and out comes "The Best in the World" to a rock star reaction.

He settles inside the ring with a big smile on his face. "Why's he smiling," he begins. He talks about his loss to Drew McIntyre. He says he hasn't been to Baltimore in ten years and when he comes out and hears 10,000 people screaming at him, he can't help it. It makes him happy. Losing doesn't.

A lot of people in the crowd love him because every time he gets knocked down, he gets back up. There are people who hate him in the company because he won’t stay down. When he says SummerSlam wasn’t a guarantee, he was hurt in January, just when he came back and had that monumental return.

He was told nine months. Punk is proud of himself for one of the first times in his life. They said nine months, and he did it in five. There’s a big, bad man in Drew McIntyre who hurt him. That happens. Still, he gloated about it and prayed for it, put him on a shirt and told lies about Punk. Why is he happy he lost to Drew McIntyre? Punk is back. SummerSlam was the start.

People’s Roads to WrestleMania usually start in January at the Royal Rumble. Punk’s started on Saturday. Punk has worked from the bottom and worked his way all the way to the top. Where would he be if it wasn’t for the fans? Where would he be if he stayed down the last time he lost a championship? Punk’s Summer of Hate didn’t start the way he predicted, but it’s still summer.

Punk says this packed house of beautiful people deserves less CM Punk talking and more CM Punk fighting. Punk wants round two with McIntyre. McIntyre said he would put him in the ground, but he’s still standing. We then hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and out comes Seth “Freakin” Rollins making his way to the ring in an outfit more toned down from his usual get-up.

Rollins doesn’t get in the ring and looks at Punk from the ringside area. Rollins takes his jacket off and looks ready to fight. The crowd continues to sing Rollins’ theme. Rollins takes a microphone out of his back pocket and says, “You’re in a good mood… well, so am I because after ten long years, it is finally time for me to put you in the dirt!” Rollins goes to get in the ring, but Punk stands in his way.

Rollins asks if he’s going to let him in the ring. Punk says he didn’t dress like a cowboy like Rollins, but he’ll be his huckleberry. Punk prepares to fight. Drew McIntyre shouts at them from the crowd. McIntyre asks what is with all the negativity. Tonight is a night of celebration. Everyone is talking about the biggest match at SummerSlam when McIntyre defeated CM Punk and Seth “Freakin” Rollins counted the 1-2-3.

McIntyre tells Punk to pay attention because he’s going to talk about Punk’s favorite subject: CM Punk. Punk shocked the world on Saturday and showed he’s still got it. Punk is no longer the Best in the World. McIntyre is. Punk and Rollins haven’t taken their eyes off each other. McIntyre knows how to get the attention. McIntyre holds up Punk’s bracelet and says his stupid dog Larry and his lovely wife AJ are in his corner.

Punk has heard enough and furiously charges in the crowd to get to McIntyre. McIntyre runs off. Rollins watches what just happened before turning into an avalanche from “Big” Bronson Reed! Reed takes it to Rollins. Rollins fights back and superkicks him before hitting a big boot, but Reed doesn’t go down. Reed crushes Rollins with a Death Valley Drive and connects with two senton splashes!

Reed positions Rollins and heads to the top rope for a Tsunami! Reed isn’t satisfied and heads back to the top rope for a second Tsunami! Rollins is writhing in pain on the mat as WWE officials, trainers, and referees run down to check on Rollins. Reed goes to walk off, but he charges back and goes back to the top rope. Reed annihilates Rollins with a third Tsunami! The crowd is going wild.

Reed heads back to the top rope! FOUR TSUNAMIS! Rollins is gasping for air. Reed goes back to the top rope AGAIN and hits a FIFTH Tsunami! Unreal! Reed goes back to the top rope, and the crowd EXPLODES! Reed doesn’t go for a sixth Tsunami. Instead, he poses. Reed then steps on the top rope and connects with a SIXTH Tsunami! Unbelievable! The crowd is chanting, “One more time.” Rollins is coughing up blood. Reed finally leaves the ring.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. She asks about Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ injuries. Pearce says it’s too soon to tell, but there is potential for internal bleeding, so they’re taking him to the hospital.

We hear CM Punk shouting for Drew McIntyre, so Pearce runs over to him. Pearce says he walked McIntyre out of the arena, so he’s gone. Punk is not pleased.

AOP vs. New Day

Our next match of the evening is tag-team action, with AOP duo Akam and Rezar from the Final Testament squaring off against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Akam to start with Kofi. They lockup, but Akam corners Kofi, ducks under and Kofi whips to the corner, reversal. Kofi hops up flies, lands with a right, side headlock but Kofi ducks under, hits the ropes. Big spinebuster to Kofi and we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Kofi being cornered and lifted to the top rope. He flies off with a tornado DDT! Razar in. Woods in. Woods corners and mounts with punches! Woods with a hard right, whip to the corner, Woods kicks out of the corner, superkick! Another to Akam! Razar lifts Woods nad sits him up top. He splits the legs, Woods blocks a right hand. Headbutts to Razar. Woods to the top rope.

Dropkick to Razar. Akam gets sent over the top! Kofi flies off the top! Woods looks to fly but Scarlett is on the apron! Karrion Kross with a cheap shot! Razar grabs Woods and lifts him by the head. Odyssey Jones hits the ring and launches Kross. AOP attacks but Jones hits splashes on them in the corners. He picks Kross up and Donkey Kong's him again. We see Kofi happy, but Woods doesn't seem thrilled.

We head to another break. When we return, we see a fired up Jones and Kofi being buddies backstage. Woods, not enthusiastic at all, asks what this is about. Kofi says he made friends with Jones while rehabbing his injury at the WWE Performance Center. Woods doesn't look thrilled about this at all.

Winner: No Contest

Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

Following their brawl in the segment before the main event at WWE SummerSlam, the Awesome Truth duo of The Miz and R-Truth are rapping when we return the break and they settle inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening against A-Town Down Under duo Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

The bell sounds to start things off, as Cole and McAfee joke about The Miz having no rhythm or rhyme skills. Truth and Miz start off strong, dominating the first minute or so of action before we head right back into another commercial break as the tag-team tilt continues in B-More.

When we return, we see Theory and Waller dominating the action until they go for a double drop kick to Truth, who hangs onto the ropes to avoid it. Truth avoids elbow drops from two as he eventually scrambles over and makes the hot tag to The Miz.

He hits the ring with a ton of energy and takes over as the crowd comes to life until Theory hits A-Town Down for the win after Truth, trying to help Miz out, ends up costing him and their team the bout.

Winners: A-Town Down UnderDamian Priest vs. JD McDonagh

We shoot to a pre-taped message from Damian Priest, who tells JD McDonagh that he thinks he and Finn Balor are cool, but Balor is just sending him to take the first bullet from Priest hoping his clip will run out. He says it won't and tells McDonagh he never wanted him in The Judgment Day.

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes McDonagh for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to Cathy Kelley backstage with Bron Breakker. He talks about winning the Intercontinental Championship just three years after debuting in WWE. He's not talking Raw or SmackDown, he's talking NXT.

He says there isn't a bullseye on him, he's the target. He feels sorry for the rest of the locker room. He vows no one will take his name off the I-C title. Back inside the arena, McDonagh is still in the ring with Carlito when we hear "All Rise!" Out comes Damian Priest.

After the bell gets things started, we see Priest immediately start things off in a dominant lead. He beats McDonagh down for several moments and then hits a bunch of karate style kicks to knock him out of the ring. Priest glares at Carlito and then heads out to deliver more punishment to McDonagh.

Priest chases Carlito away but ends up getting shoved into the ring post by McDonagh. McDonagh follows up with a big suicide dive, sending Priest into the commentary desk at ringside. We head into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, McDonagh hits a big headbutt after flipping out of a chokeslam attempt by Priest. This leads to several minutes of big head jokes from Cole and McAfee on commentary. McDonagh hits a picture-perfect moonsault off the top but Priest kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

Priest fires up with karate kicks again and then plays to the crowd, or, his new family, before hitting a broken arrow. Priest goes for his chokeslam finisher, but Balor attacks from behind. Priest recovers enough to glare at Balor from the mat once he realizes it's him, but the rest of the Judgment Day help attack him.

Damian Priest fights off all of The Judgment Day guys until he clears the ring and it's just he and Balor. He smiles real big at Balor, who turns and runs. Dom and Liv Morgan attack from behind and put the boots to him until Rhea Ripley's theme hits and the crowd explodes.

Ripley goes to put Morgan through the commentary desk, but Dom saves her. As they run off, we see Priest being beaten on by McDonagh in the ring. Ripley heads in and McDonagh sees her. Ripley blasts him with a punch, which sends him into Priest for a south of heaven chokeslam. Priest and Ripley stand tall and share a hug.

Winner via DQ: Damian Priest

Sonya Deville vs. IYO SKY

Backstage, we see Dakota Kai walking with fellow Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, when they are attacked from behind by Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. They focus their attack on the leg of Dakota Kai. Deville says "Looks like no match tonight" and walks off as we head to a break.

When we return, Deville comes out accompanied by Baszler and Stark. She settles in the ring and gets on the mic claiming Kai is under the weather and won't be competing tonight. Damage CTRL's theme hits and we learn that IYO SKY will be filling in for her.

We see Sky start off strong, but the action spills out to the floor, where she is sent crashing into the steel steps. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Deville still in control until she charges at SKY in the corner, who moves, resulting in Deville crashing shoulder-first into the ring post. SKY takes over from there as the crowd comes to life. She comes off the top-rope with a big missile dropkick for a close two-count.

A loud "This is Boring!" chant breaks out from there as Deville start to take back over control of the offense. SKY hits the Bullet Train Attack (running knees) to a slumped Deville in the corner. Deville fights back and looks for Deville's Advocate, but Deville avoids it.

SKY and Sane head to the top on the same turnbuckle and dive onto different spots on the floor. IYO rolls Sonya back into the ring and positions her before heading back to the top-rope, where she connects with Over The Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Winner: IYO SKY

Backstage With Sami Zayn & "Main Event" Jey Uso

Ilja Dragunov is giving comforting words to Sami Zayn backstage. Zayn thanks him and tells him he'll make a good champion some day. "Main Event" Jey Uso comes in and does the same. Zayn pretends to be down in the dumps but reveals he's got a rematch for the I-C title next week.

Uso says when he does that, they got unfinished business with The Judgment Day and then he'll be a double champ. They do their fancy handshake to end the brief backstage segment.

The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

It's main event time!

After the latest Wyatt Sicks video airs, this time focusing on Joe Gacy rocking back-and-forth in an insane asylum-looking room. When it wraps up, we see Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers walking-and-talking as they head to the Gorilla position. Gable calls them his new family.

They settle inside the ring and we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. The Wyatt Sicks' makes their Raw in-ring debut when we return.

When we return, Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a two out of three falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships is announced for next week.

From there, the ominous single piano note for The Wyatt Sicks hits as the lights in the building go out. We see a rocking chair with a lantern sitting on the top of the entrance area. Bray Wyatt's theme music hits and out accompanied by Uncle Howdy and Sister Abigail Nikki Cross comes the trio of Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan.

All six guys brawl wildly as Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross look on from ringside. Lumis starts things off when the smoke clears and the match actually begins. Gacy tags in and does Wyatt's lean-back spot while holding onto the ropes in the corner. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the American Made trio in the offensive lead until Gacy hits a big double clothesline to take out both Creed Brothers. Uncle Howdy is shown enjoying this in his rocking chair at ringside. Rowan tags in and the only original Wyatt Family member of the group clears house of all three.

The Creed Bros double-team Gacy on the floor, so Lumis hits a wild butt drop from the top-rope to the floor to take them both out. Back in the ring, Gable hits a big suplex to Rowan for a close two-count. Fans chant "You suck!" at Gable, who sees Lumis and Gacy crawl up and glare at him peaking above the apron.

Gacy slams both Creed Bros onto the announce desk. Gable, mesmerized by all of this on the floor, doesn't see Rowan recovering and standing up behind him. Gable turns and Rowan takes him out. Gacy and Lumis hit double-team spots and then Lumis heads to the top for an assisted splash for the win.

Good main event. Good debut for The Wyatt Sicks. They all pose in front of the lantern in the ring as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Wyatt Sicks