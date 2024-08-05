Jim Ross Uncomfortable with Brutal Chair Shot in AEW's Blood & Guts Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW's Blood & Guts match on Dynamite was a brutal affair, featuring Jack Perry taking an unprotected chair shot that drew significant attention. Commenting on the match, Jim Ross admitted, "I was uncomfortable with it, to be honest."

On July 24th, AEW held its fourth Blood & Guts match at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, and The Acclaimed) faced The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page).

The match was filled with violence and dangerous moments, including Max Caster having thumbtacks stuffed into his mouth before being superkicked by The Young Bucks. Jack Perry, handcuffed to the cage, endured an unprotected chair shot to the head from Mark Briscoe.

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the chair shot, emphasizing caution with its use. He described it as an ECW-style shot, adding, "You have to be very judicious about how often it’s used and where it’s used."

Ross acknowledged the public's concern, agreeing the shot could have been delivered to a less sensitive area. He expressed relief that it was only used once and suggested safer ways to achieve similar violence without risking serious injury. "I was mildly shocked by the velocity and harmful intent... It's tough; it's about how far you go, what's too much, and what's not enough."

“You have to be careful with it. I don’t know if Mr. Dudley knows any other way of doing it— that was an ECW chair shot. It resonated off another man’s brain, so I can understand people’s concern. By and large, I agree with them. That shot could have been to the back of the head, upper back, or shoulder blade area. Watching it at home, I was mildly shocked by the velocity and harmful intent. There are ways to achieve the same level of violence without scrambling a guy’s brains.”