Talents Revealed for WWE SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

A new report has emerged detailing the list of talents who participated in WWE tryouts over the SummerSlam weekend. As previously noted, Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah and University of Syracuse football alum Atrilleon Williams were confirmed to attend the tryouts in Cleveland. According to Twitter user @lexveraux, via Fightful, additional participants included:
- Sirena Linton (NCAA All-American Gymnast)
- Sofia Grace Iaderosa (Professional Soccer Player)
- Terralicia Mercadel (Track and Field Athlete and Powerlifter)
- Daryn Harris (Kickboxer)
- Emilie Henningsen (Acrobat and Tumbler)
- Darci Khan (Track & Field Athlete)
- Hayley Montoya (Volleyball Player)
- Makenna Turner (Stanford Rowing Team)
- Alona Olshevska (NCAA All-American)
- Emily Buchette (Lacrosse Player)
- Jaiden Fields (Softball Player)
- Kaitlyn Banas (Track and Field Athlete)
- Karyn Best (Track and Field Athlete)
- Kennedy Brace (Track and Field Athlete)
- Elena Carter (Track and Field Athlete)
- Bayley Humphrey (Gymnast)
- Naofal Abouelhouda (CrossFit Athlete)
- Shane Bonner (Defensive End)
- Camden Gagnon (Defensive Lineman)
- Chase Kline (Linebacker)
- Greg Benton Jr. (Football Player)
- Jeremy Mercier (Linebacker)
- Kyle Klink (Linebacker)
- Carlos Aviles (Track and Field Athlete)
- Matthew Tago (Football Player)
- Isaiah Chambers (Defensive Lineman)
- Hayden Hatcher (Linebacker)
- Terrance Taylor (Linebacker)
- Von Young IV (Football Player)
- Jack Freeman (Offensive Lineman)
