More WWE SummerSlam 2024 Backstage News

Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced from the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event over the weekend.

Featured below are some of the items:

- WWE had originally scheduled the Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker match for the Intercontinental Championship to last longer than it did. It was allotted ten minutes going into the show.

- The company was reportedly pleased with Jelly Roll's performance in his segment with The Miz, R-Truth, and A-Town Down Under.

- Cody Rhodes topped the WWE merchandise sales list for items sold at the WWE SummerSlam Superstore and at the Cleveland Browns Stadium during the show. Roman Reigns did not crack the top three, but this is expected to change upon his return.

- There were never any plans to call an audible to feature Jimmy Uso or “Main Event” Jey Uso in the “Bloodline Rules” main event for the WWE Universal Championship between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, despite rumors to the contrary.

- Several talents and staff within WWE insist that Jacob Fatu is okay, despite reports of him being injured and footage of him in a walking boot after the show. WWE reportedly planned the injury going into the top-rope table spot on the floor.

- Rob Feinstein did, in fact, get his ticket from a friend who had been comped, so WWE was unaware of his presence. Several talents reportedly informed the company that he was lurking around the lobby and on-screen.

- “The Hawk-Tuah Girl” was also at the show. She posted about it on social media afterward, noting her love for watching women fight. Diamond Dallas Page and others booked for WrestleCon also stopped by the show. Frank The Clown, Noelle Foley, and talents from GameChanger Wrestling were also there. Talents who weren’t booked for the show but were in town for the weekend, including Chelsea Green, Baron Corbin, and Michin, were also at the show.