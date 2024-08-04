MJF Stirs Controversy with Shocking Insult Directed at Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF sparked controversy by taking a shot at former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

AEW American Champion MJF is set to face Kyle Fletcher on the August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. Fletcher defeated Brian Cage on the August 3 episode of AEW Collision.

On Twitter, MJF insulted Kyle Fletcher, saying he looked "like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby."

A Twitter user responded, “Vinny Mac would never allow his top guy to say something” like that, along with a GIF of Vince McMahon. MJF replied, “You’re right. He’d ask me to fck his secretary in front of him while he shts on her head. Get lost Bot.”

MJF's comments referenced Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant claimed McMahon defecated on her during a threesome. McMahon denied the allegations but resigned from WWE and TKO in January 2024 and is under federal investigation.