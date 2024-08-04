WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Stirs Controversy with Shocking Insult Directed at Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

MJF sparked controversy by taking a shot at former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

AEW American Champion MJF is set to face Kyle Fletcher on the August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. Fletcher defeated Brian Cage on the August 3 episode of AEW Collision.

On Twitter, MJF insulted Kyle Fletcher, saying he looked "like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby."

"You can thank me later. Also, cut your hair. You look like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby."

A Twitter user responded, “Vinny Mac would never allow his top guy to say something” like that, along with a GIF of Vince McMahon. MJF replied, “You’re right. He’d ask me to fck his secretary in front of him while he shts on her head. Get lost Bot.”

"You’re right. He’d ask me to fuck his secretary in front of him while he shits on her head. Get lost Bot."

MJF's comments referenced Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant claimed McMahon defecated on her during a threesome. McMahon denied the allegations but resigned from WWE and TKO in January 2024 and is under federal investigation.


