SPOILERS: TNA iMPACT Results from 8/3 Taping at Tampa's Florida State Fairgrounds

For the second consecutive night, TNA Wrestling recorded matches and segments for upcoming iMPACT episodes at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL, on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are the complete spoilers from 8/3.

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Taped On 8/3/2024)

Santino Marella called out Matt Cardona. He presented Cardona with a contract to face PCO after Cardona interfered in the PCO/Steph De Lander wedding recently. Cardona stated his lawyers would review it.

Laredo Kid defeated Jai Vidal and Bhupinder Gujjar in a three-way match to qualify for Ultimate X at TNA Emergence.

Rosemary defeated Alisha Edwards w/Masha Slamovich. Jody Threat & Dani Luna ran out to stop Slamovich from interfering.

Rhino, PCO & Xia Brookside defeated Madman Fulton, Kon & Steph De Lander. De Lander never entered the match and celebrated with PCO when his team won.

Hammerstone defeated Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA in a three-way match to qualify for Ultimate X. Kazarian attacked KUSHIDA after the match.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Charlie Dempsey. The two continued to fight after the match was over.

The System in-ring promo: Alisha Edwards claimed they are the most dominant group in wrestling and will soon hold all the gold once again.

Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defeated Renee Michelle & Kaitland Alexis.

Eric Young defeated KC Navarro.

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey w/Trent Seven defeated Rich Swann/AJ Francis. The Rascalz were watching the match from the balcony.

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers w/Eddie & Alisha Edwards. The Edwards were tossed by the referee after attempting to interfere but returned post-match to double-team Hendry until Mike Santana made the save.

Mike Santana defeated Eddie Edwards.

TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) defeated Jake Something & Cody Deaner. AJ Francis and Rich Swann attacked the champions after the match.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Ash by Elegance in a no-disqualification match. The ringside area was surrounded by “bedazzled” and glittery weapons, making it an “elegant” hardcore match. Rosemary prevented Elegance’s personal concierge from getting involved. Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich ran in, but Spitfire came out to even the odds.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Moose & JDC. After the match, JDC and Moose attacked the brothers, but Santana made his second save of the show. This led to Myers and Edwards coming out. Joe Hendry’s music hit, and he came out to clear the heels from the ring. The babyfaces then cut short promos thanking the fans to close the show.