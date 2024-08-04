AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday to Clash with NXT on CW in Spokane, WA on 10/8

All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Spokane, Washington, with the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite at the Spokane Arena.
Announced on Sunday, the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will be held at the venue on October 8, 2024.
This special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show will feature a ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, August 7, available at AEWTIX.com.
Notably, the event will go head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW on the same date.
It's the last stop before #AEWWrestleDream as #AEWDynamite debuts in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, October 8th at @SpokaneArena!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2024
Pre-sale starts 8/7 for AEW Insiders and on sale to general public 8/9!
Sign up now to become an AEW Insider at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/dNjghInxxi
