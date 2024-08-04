AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday to Clash with NXT on CW in Spokane, WA on 10/8

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Spokane, Washington, with the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite at the Spokane Arena.

Announced on Sunday, the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will be held at the venue on October 8, 2024.

This special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show will feature a ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, August 7, available at AEWTIX.com.

Notably, the event will go head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW on the same date.