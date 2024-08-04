WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Comments On Plans for the John Cena Farewell Tour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2024

Triple H spoke during the WWE SummerSlam post-show, discussing various topics including the status of the John Cena farewell tour.

“As John mentioned, he has sort of an expiration date that he sees on his career. He’s going to come back soon, I don’t remember exactly what he said or what we said. Look, John has earned the right in his career to do whatever he wants, when he wants, and I’m happy to be there for him. I believe that at the beginning of the year, John will come back, and it’s sort of like the farewell tour that has an end to it. John’s going to come back and have a blast everywhere he goes, like he always does. He’s going to come back for the Royal Rumble, and that will be his last Royal Rumble, he’s going to be there for Elimination Chamber, and that will be his last Elimination Chamber, he’s going to be at WrestleMania, and that will be his last WrestleMania. Then it will continue, and by the end of 2025, that will be the end of John Cena. Not in WWE, not in Hollywood for sure, or anything else that he decides to do, but it will be the end of Cena competitively and actively in the ring.”


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #john cena #summerslam

