CM Punk Shares Emotional Hug with Stephanie McMahon After WWE SummerSlam Match

As reported earlier, "The Billion Dollar Princess" graced Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday night, August 3, 2024. Stephanie McMahon made a cameo appearance in the front row of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" at the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

As the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and a former longtime on-air authority figure herself, Stephanie clapped and waved to the crowd, receiving a big reaction when she appeared on the big screens. In a heartwarming moment, Stephanie McMahon was seen hugging CM Punk after his match with Drew McIntyre, which truly hit fans in the feels.