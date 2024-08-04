WWE SummerSlam 2024 Press Conference Highlights Featuring HHH, Cody Rhodes & More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton Highlight Emotional Night

The press conference kicks off with WWE's new women's champion Nia Jax alongside Tiffany Stratton. Jax receives a warm round of applause. She is asked how this title win differs from her last one six years ago. Jax notes that this is her first SummerSlam, made special by the attendance of her mother and aunt.

When asked about her journey from being out of WWE a year ago to winning the championship with her family present, Jax expresses immense gratitude to Triple H for believing in her not only last year but also when he hired her a decade ago.

Reflecting on her Queen of the Ring win in Saudi Arabia, Jax describes it as a surreal moment, especially when Triple H crowned her in the ring. She also praises her opponent, Lyra Valkyria.

Tiffany Stratton speaks about her alliance with Jax, stating that she would do anything for her and is excited about their future together. She proudly displays her custom Money in the Bank briefcase.

They recount the origins of their bond, with Stratton mentioning that Jax handpicked her during an international tour to Australia for Elimination Chamber. Jax fondly describes Stratton as "lightning in a bottle" and praises her as the total package.

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk Rivalry

Drew McIntyre asserts that his feud with CM Punk is over after beating and humiliating him. He anticipates Punk will soon offer excuses for his loss. McIntyre critiques Punk's character and dismisses any notion that Punk will prevent him from winning a title.

Gunther on Championship Legacy

In a backstage interview, Gunther asserts that his title win feels deserved. Addressing Damian Priest's betrayal by Finn Balor, he insists that his victory is untarnished and declares that the World Championship legacy now belongs to him.

LA Knight Reflects on Career and Future Challenges

LA Knight speaks about overcoming doubt throughout his career, emphasizing his relentless determination. He describes winning a top WWE title as "long overdue" but perfectly timed. Knight downplays the significance of defeating Logan Paul, focusing instead on the title win. Regarding future challengers, he remains open to anyone stepping up, highlighting the current competitive landscape in WWE.

Cody Rhodes on Career and Family

Cody Rhodes provides an update on his dog Pharaoh, emphasizing his pet's well-being and preference for staying home. He discusses his unique relationship with Roman Reigns and the uncertainty of the WWE landscape. Rhodes acknowledges Reigns' entitlement to a rematch and hints at intriguing future developments in the Bloodline storyline.

Bron Breakker on Championship Win

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker expresses his excitement about his first WWE title win. He recalls celebrating with his family and reflects on his NXT run. Breakker aims to elevate the championship and is eager to face all challengers.

Triple H on WWE's Success and Future Plans

Paul "Triple H" Levesque praises the success of the weekend, highlighting record-breaking achievements in attendance, merchandise, and sponsorships. He acknowledges the rise of stars like Bron Breakker and LA Knight, commends Nia Jax's comeback, and appreciates the performances in key matches, including CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre and the Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley bout.

Triple H addresses future plans, mentioning upcoming events like Bash in Berlin, Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series. He expresses excitement about WWE's direction and the talent on the roster. He touches on potential collaborations with TNA and discusses Stephanie McMahon's current enjoyment of WWE events.

Regarding John Cena, Triple H confirms that Cena will embark on a farewell tour starting in 2024, culminating with his final appearances at major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

On the future of SummerSlam, Triple H hints that the format might evolve, considering the length and content of the event.