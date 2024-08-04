Stephanie McMahon Surprises Fans with On-Camera Appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Billion Dollar Princess" graced Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday night, August 3, 2024.

Stephanie McMahon made a cameo appearance in the front row of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" at the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

As the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and a former longtime on-air authority figure herself, Stephanie clapped and waved to the crowd, receiving a big reaction when she appeared on the big screens.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H commented on his wife's status with the company:

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this, she loves this, absolutely loves it. Sometimes harder to love it, sometimes easy to love it. It’s easy to love it again for her. She’s enjoying watching it. She’s enjoying coming to the shows, seeing everybody in the back, she loves it. If I’m the little kid booking or writing or however you want to say it, but she’s sitting next to me, a little kid, enjoying it and loving it. It’s been her whole life, since she was little. No official role right now. Right now, her official role is enjoying our kids getting too old too fast, but we’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around, because she loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”