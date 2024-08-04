WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Britt Baker/MJF Confrontation News and Notes: Ospreay Involved, Baker Yells at Atout, more

Posted By: James Walsh on Aug 04, 2024

Jim Cornette and Brian Last shed some light as to what they have heard about the Britt Baker/MJF incident that saw Baker not only receive a suspension but also a fine from HR. This was news that broke on the heels of the lesser talked about story that had Baker reported to HR from creative team member Will Washington for ignoring his creative ideas. Washington is Swerve Strickland's cousin. We feel that needs to be pointed out as it explains quite a bit about how a virtual unknown got such a high ranking position so quickly.

Here are some bullet points:

- Baker was suspended for what is believed to be 2 weeks after the incident took place on July 17th. The findings were revealed on July 24th and the suspension took effect after Baker's win over Hiarku Shida.
- The belief is that Baker took shots while the locker room was watching the Will Ospreay/MJF near hour long match.
- Will Ospreay reportedly confronted Baker first and gave her a tongue lashing. Though that could sound sexual, apparently it was less enjoyable for Baker than it might sound.
- Alicia Atout reportedly tipped MJF and Ospreay off to what Baker was saying.
- Baker reportedly confronted Atout and said, "Get out of my locker room!" Atout has been hired by AEW for a few months. She is the girlfriend if not fiance of MJF but hasn't done a thing on AEW TV yet in spite of multiple females appearing on the show in an interview role.
- Dave Meltzer reports that most of who he spoke to feel sympathetic to Baker and feel she got the short end of the stick.


 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #britt baker #mjf #alicia atout #aew #will ospreay

