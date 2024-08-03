Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed WWE Championship Against Solo Sikoa After Roman Reigns Returns

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the main event of the 2024 WWE SummerSlam event, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, albeit with an assist from the returning Roman Reigns.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Championship "Bloodline Rules" Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes(c) vs Solo Sikoa

After a vignette reminding us that this is a Bloodlines Rules match--the same match type Cody won the title off Roman in, at WrestleMania 40--we get Solo Sikoa's solo entrance to a chorus of boos. Commentary are shocked Solo's coming out solo. Solo's all like, yolo. We cut to the back after the lengthy entrance and see Cody in a trailer. The crowd pops and starts to chant for Cody. He gets his dog, Pharaoh--finishing his story as a road companion for Cody, due to his age and health--outside his trailer. Another long shot as Cody makes his way from, literally, his trailer in the parking garage in the back of the arena, through the arena, to the gorilla position. "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson greets Cody in the back to a pop from us old timers. Arn tells Cody some encouraging words, and says he refuses to let Cody fall victim to the Bloodline. He states he has some friends still backstage and Cody will have backup. Cody changes from sweats into his patriotic American Nightmare and the crowd erupts into a huge Cody. Cody puts on his famous golden winged helmet and the crowd erupts again! Adrenaline...in my soul... The crowd starts to sing and Cody makes his way out. Whoa-oh! Cody removes his helmet and begins his own long entrance at 10:21pm. We get official announcements and the bell at 10:26pm.

The crowd starts us off with a very loud "we want Roman" chant. Solo and Cody circle before locking up. Cody with a side headlock; the hold's broken with a whip from Solo. Both men shoulder thrust, and neither budges. Cody runs off the ropes and again shoulder charges Solo. Solo sends Cody to the mat and raises a finger for acknowledgement. Makes sense--Samantha Irvin didn't announce Solo as the Tribal Chief, after all. Both men spend several more moments, keeping a slow pace as they resort to long stares, side headlocks and jawing off the mouth to eat up time. Cody looks for his drop-down punch but Solo has it scouted, grabbing his wrist and telling him no. Both men lock up, with Cody exiting the ring to compose himself. The champ shakes it off as Solo taunts him from the ring. Cody enters the ring and both men again circle. Slow start to this match. Solo with a kick to the gut, followed by a headbutt and a chop. Cody fires back with a chop of his own. Cody strings together some strikes, then uses a disaster kick to send Solo to the outside. Cody follows it up with a suicide dive wiping out the challenger. Cody looks for another but Solo clocks him with a huge right, dropping the champ on the spot!

Solo takes a stretch in command, taking the action back into the ring. It's evident Solo's studied tape on Cody, as time and time again he stops Cody from performing some of his signature moves. Solo sends Cody flying across the ring before whipping him into the ropes. Again, another Samoan drop-toss sends the champ flying. Solo keeps the pace slow. Solo hints at the Samoan Spike. Cody blocks with a kick to the thumb. Cody kicks Solo in the face; Cody with a Cody Cutter! Cody sends Solo outside. Rhodes begins to work over the challenger, sending him into the Prime Hydration Station (cart). Rhodes takes the action back inside. Sikoa eats a drop-down punch. Cody with his combination of strikes, culminating in a Bionic Elbow. Cody looks for another Cody Cutter but Sikoa catches him and converts it into a sit-out powerbomb for a close cover! Solo takes over for a few more moments, taunting the crowd. Again, Solo waste long moments taunting and working the crowd. Rhodes recovers and looks for a bomb, but Solo escapes. Solo and Cody take turns attempting slams until Solo connects with a huge Urinage side slam. The crowd pops for both men.

Sikoa begins to work on Cody's traps, squeezing them hard as the champ screams. The crowd tries tor ally the champ, who fights to his feet. Rhodes with rights to the gut and face of Sikoa. Solo shuts it down with a Samoan Drop out of nowhere, garnering another two-count. Sikoa strands Cody in a Tree of Woe and hits a stalling headbutt on the vulnerable champ. Solo tells Cody loudly, "I'm gonna beat your ass in front of your (entire) family." Solo with another diving headbutt to the strung-up champ. Solo again takes time to taunt Cody and the crowd. Sikoa looks for a third headbutt but Cody moves out of the way and climbs the turnbuckles. Cody with a diving corkscrew moonsault off the top, wiping out Sikoa. Cody begins to rally, pulling the challenger to his feet. Cody with a series of rights, stunning Sikoa. Cody runs off the ropes and right into a spinning slam from Sikoa for another close two.

The back-and-forth continues until Cody begins to chain together enough offense to prompt a Bloodline entrance. The WWE Tag Team Champions begin to destroy Cody Rhodes as the crowd loudly boos and chants "Yeet!" Solo covers the decimated Cody, and the ref counts to two before Cody gets an arm up. Kevin Owens' music plays and out comes the Prize Fighter! KO hobbles down to the ring as fast as he can, attempting to make the save at 10:43pm. KO slugs at both Tonga & Tanga. KO drops the challenger! KO unloads into T&T yet again! The crowd loudly chants various things all at once, both for KO, Yeet, and others. Randy Orton's music plays and out comes the Legend Killer! Faces: Cody, Randy, KO; Heels: Solo, Tonga & Tanga. Orton hits the ring and begins RKO'ing anyone Bloodline-adjacent! KO with a stunner! Powerslam from Randy Orton on Solo! KO heads up top and hits the swanton off the top on Solo! Cody pulls Sikoa up and hits the Cross Rhodes for another close fall. Orton & Owens chase off Tonga & Tanga, leaving just the champ and challenger in the ring.

Cody exits the ring and gets steel steps taking them into the ring Rhodes uses the steps to ram Sikoa. Cody yells at Solo, then uses the steps to ram Sikoa into the corner yet again! Cody yells "go down" over and over. Rhodes looks for a third strike with the stairs, but Sikoa spears Cody outta nowhere! Sikoa covers and gets two. Sikoa positions the stairs in the corner, sits Cody against them, and begins to pummel the champ. Sikoa backs off across the ring and looks for a charging strike. Rhodes moves, and Sikoa bounces off the ring post and stairs! Cody connects with a Cross Rhodes. Cody with a second Cross Rhodes, but holds on--just like WrestleMania 40, he looks for a triple Cross Rhodes. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu attacks the champ from behind, taking him out! Fatu with a huge moonsault off the top on the laid-out champ. Fatu drags Sikoa over to Rhodes, placing Sol on top of the champ. Cody kicks out at two! Fatu pulls Cody up and sends Rhodes outside the ring. Fatu with a Superkick!

Sikoa recovers and begins to order Fatu's carnage. Fatu places Rhodes on the commentary table, enters the ring, and climbs the top turnbuckle. Fatu with a HUGE Snuka-style splash from the top of the turnbuckle to the outside commentary table, driving the champion through the desk! Fatu is down! Solo takes the champ into the ring, then climbs the turnbuckles himself. Solo with a big splash off the top himself, covering for two only. The champ somehow kicks out! Solo wants a Samoan Spike but Cody collapses. Solo pulls Cody up. Cody fires back, slugging the challenger before hitting a Cody Cutter! Without warning we hear the drums--ROMAN REIGNS IS HERE! The crowd goes absolutely ape shit! Roman Reigns takes his time walking to the ring, and commentary geeks out as hard as the 57,000-plus in attendance! Solo is shocked! Cody is shocked! Pat's shocked! Everyone's shocked! Roman enters the ring and hits the Superman Punch on Sikoa! Roman calls for hte spear and the crowd loudly roars "oo-ah" in unison! A HUGE spear form Roman nearly cuts Solo in half! Roman turns attention to Cody and the crowd erupts again, this time with a "holy shit" chant! Roman exits the ring and begins to make his way up the ramp. Cody is in shock, and Roman pauses one last time to look back at Rhodes. A loud "thank-you Roman" chant from the crowd as Cody hits the Cross Rhodes, covers and retains at 10:55pm!

Your Winner AND STILL Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes!