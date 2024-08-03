Gunther Defeats Damian Priest to Win WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the co-main event of tonight's SummerSlam event, "The Ring General" Gunther made history by defeating Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, adding to Gunther's already impressive list of accomplishments in WWE.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest(c) vs Gunther

We get another lengthy vignette hyping this match. Prior to the match, we see Damian Priest backstage with Finn Balor. Priest apologies for his 'tude earlier in the night and Finn reminds him it's all good--he's got his back, they're the Judgement Day after all. Finally at 9:34pm--again, ten minutes after the last match ended--we get our first entrance. Out comes the King of the Ring '24, "the Ring General" Gunther, comes out to a mild heel reaction. Up next, our World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest makes his entrance to a great pop. Priest pays homage to the Undertaker, in that it takes him forever to get to the ring. Go grab snacks, kids, you've got time. Finally we get the official announcements and, for the sixteenth time, the world heavyweight title will be defended here at SummerSlam. We get the bell at 9:40pm. The Champ opens up with a huge right, rocking the challenger! This will be a physical match! Priest unloads with brutal strikes and a huge slam, and Gunther rolls out of the ring. Priest pursues, using the steel steps to gain slight elevation as he strikes Gunther across the skull with a clubbing blow. Gunther rams Priest into the ring post, then uses a back drop across the apron to stun the champ.

Gunther closes in as the ref counts, slamming Priest back into the ring. A huge chop from Gunther is followed by the challenger rolling into the ring, breaking the count. Priest rolls in and Gunther continues his offense, scoop slamming Priest hard to loud boos. Priest gets his footing and unloads a huge right, followed by striking forearms, rocking Gunther. Priest hoists Gunther up, twice, looking for a move but Gunther fights back. Another big chop from Gunther, followed by a suplex and a cover for a one count. The crowd claps for both men. Gunther is first to his feet. Gunther slows the pace, using powerful chops to rock the champ. Priest fires back with one of his own, only to eat a big boot from Gunther. Gunther starts to climb the ropes but Priest strikes him, stopping his ascent. The crowd rips off a loud dueling chant for both men. Priest climbs the middle turnbuckle and locks up with Gunther. Gunther uses an arm lock to block Priest. Priest again attempts a high-risk move, climbing up top and hitting a Hurricanrana to Gunther! Priest with a Broken Arrow! Priest covers for a close two.

Priest recovers and draws from his MMA background, unloading kick after kick on the challenger, battering him into the corner. Gunther fights out of it, striking and chopping Priest across the ring. Both men begin to exchange chest slaps and chops in the middle of the ring, firing up the crowd. The champ chains together multiple strikes before using a side kick to bust open--and drop--Gunther! Gunther rises and hits a vicious series of chops across Priest's chest. Priest finally blocks one, then unloads with more kicks. Both men continue to unload into each other, neither man now unable to take a lead for more than a few seconds. The champ looks for a splash in the corner but Gunther dodges. Gunther with a mule dropkick! Gunther hits a big powerbomb and covers for a two. Gunther's chest is bleeding and red. The crowd begins to pop as the camera zooms in on Gunther's brutalized chest. The crowd with another loud dueling chant. Gunther rises to his feet and gets a huge pop from the crowd! Again, Gunther and Priest exchange chops. Both men look for big moves; Priest finally connects with a South of Heaven chokeslam for another close cover! The crowd applauds both men, and Priest poses to a huge pop. Priest calls for the Razor's Edge and hoists Gunther up. Gunther blocks! Priest again goes for it; Gunther blocks and converts into an arm hold. Gunther with a huge chop to Priest.

Gunther slaps on a sleeper but Priest immediately escapes. Gunther with I believe an exploder. Gunther with a big clothesline. Gunther with another clothesline, followed by a cover for two! Both men are battered, exhausted, and giving it their all for us tonight, folks. Again, the Cleveland crowd pops for the combatants and rips off a "this is awesome" chant in appreciation. The ref checks on both men. Gunther rises first, and Priest tells him to "bring it." Gunther with a big kick to the face of the champ. Priest again calls for more! Gunther with a big chop that drops the champ. Gunther taunts the crowd before taunting the champ. Gunther with a huge blow that again drops the champ. Finn Balor comes to ringside and begins smacking the apron and stairs, trying to rally the champ and the crowd alike. Gunther holds Priest by an arm, while Priest is still knelt and vulnerable, and delivers a brutal chop that drops the champ yet again. Balor again tries to rally Priest.

Gunther with another chop heard across the arena. Priest tries to throw fists, only to be shut down by another huge kick to the chin from Gunther. Gunther stomps on the back of Priest's head, then yells at him more. Another kick to the head from Gunther. A running kick to the ribs from the challenger! Again, Balor tries to cheer on Priest. Gunther runs over and kicks Balor in the head! Priest sees this and is angry. Priest rises to his feet, pulling down his shoulder straps. A huge clothesline drops Gunther. Another from the champ and Gunther goes down! Priest with the Razor's Edge! Priest calls for the South of Heaven chokeslam and connects to a pop! Priest crawls over, covering Gunther--right at the ropes! Suddenly, Finn Balor puts Gunther's foot on the bottom rope! Priest didn't see it! Priest sees the playback on the stadium's big screen. The crowd rips off a "holy shit" chant and Priest approaches Balor. Gunther attacks the champ from behind. Gunther slaps in a sleeper in the middle of the ring! The champion's fading! Priest is fading! Balor stares at Priest with an ugly look on his face. Priest holds on as long as he can but after about 40 seconds, he manages to get a second wind. Priest tries to fight back. Priest rolls over, pinning Gunther for another two! Priest thrusts through the ropes, grabbing Finn by the neck! Gunther uses the distraction to powerbomb Priest! Gunther slaps on the sleeper in the middle of the ring again and Priest is fading! The ref checks, Priest is out--we have a new champ at 9:57pm!

Your Winner AND NEW World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther!