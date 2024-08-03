Drew McIntyre Defeats C.M. Punk at SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

C.M. Punk's in-ring return from injury as been spoiled by "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. With Seth Rollins serving as the Special Guest Referee for the bout, McIntyre picked up a win over the former WWE, AEW and ROH World Champion.

Singles Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Special Ref: Seth Rollins)

After another video package showing the build to this match, we get special guest referee Seth Rollin's entrance. As usual, the crowd sings "the Architect" to the ring--complete with HBK-inspired special guest ref gear! Next up, we get the entrance for Drew McIntyre. The crowd mostly boos the "Scottish Psychopath," who still seems to be out of fucks to give. Last, but never least, we get the entrance for "the greatest in the world" CM Punk. The crowd eats it up as Living Color's "Cult of Personality" screams across the Cleveland Browns Stadium's speakers. Both men square off and the crowd is on fire, brothers. We're reminded this is CM Punk's first singles match in the WWE since 2014, and his first match since injuring himself at the Royal Rumble. They loudly cheer as both men approach until, finally, they unload on each other! Rollins has to separate both men a few times, warning both that he's in charge. McIntyre takes an early lead, chopping Punk. Punk fires back with a clothesline that sends McIntyre over the top rope. Punk with a leaping strike to drop Drew at ringside. Punk chains together offense, sending Drew over the barricade then back to the ringside area. Drew fires back with a big strike. Seth lounges, laying across the top ropes in the corner, watching the action--he's not even doing a count out! Punk pummels Drew, seated upon the floor by the ring steps, and Rollins laughs. The crowd loudly chants "we want tables."

Drew takes control, however, to the chagrin of the crowd. McIntyre pounds away at Punk, quickly reddening the Chicago-made star's back. Drew takes it back into the ring and continues to brutalize Punk with stiff shots and strong slams and suplexes. McIntyre looks for a cover but Punk kicks out before Rollins can even get into position. Rollins reminds Drew that "you said you were gonna kill him," encouraging further chaos. Gotta love it. McIntyre slowly stomps Punk on the mat. CM throws fists, but Drew shuts it down with a big fist. Drew with a belly-to-belly suplex toss, covers, and immediately breaks it. Drew says something to Seth, accusing him of purposefully being out of position despite the pin attempt immediately being broken. The crowd again begins to sing Rollins' theme. Punk starts to throws strikes, hitting his signature combination. Drew breaks it with a modified powerbomb slam. Drew covers for the shortest one, ever. Drew with a big sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Drew exits the ring, retrieves a steel chair, and enters the ring with it.

Rollins acknowledges that Drew has a chair. Drew tells Rollins to "just turn around" and not look. McIntyre pleads with Seth, stating "just let me do it" as "the problem" (meaning Punk) won't "go away." Seth turns his back and Drew hoists the chair, ready to strike! Seth rushes over and snatches it away, deciding against the use of foreign weapons. Drew isn't happy about it but continues his offense. Another powerbomb! Drew takes his time, moving to the corner. He pulls out CM Punk's bracelet, stolen weeks ago by Drew, and puts it on. Drew looks for a Claymore but Punk dodges it!

Punk begins to get some offense in, finally showing life. Punk with a running knee to Drew in the corner. Punk with another running knee in the corner! The crowd loudly chants for Punk. Punk with another running knee to Drew in the corner! Drew wobbles out of the corner, only to eat a clothesline from Punk. CM climbs the turnbuckles and poses for the crowd before blowing a kiss. Elbow drop off the top to McIntyre! Punk covers for two. Punk immediately switches to an Anaconda Vise! Drew tries to fight it off but CM cinches it in! Punk uses the vise to hold Drew down and takes back his bracelet to a huge pop! The dog chants Punk's dogs name. Drew pops up and hits a Claymore outta nowhere for a close cover! Punk barely kicks out and the crowd is on fire. Another loud "CM Punk" chant erupts. McIntyre slows down, killing another minute as he contemplates what to do next. McIntyre sets up the Future Shock DDT but Punk escapes, sending McIntyre into the post!

Punk raises his hands, calling for the Go to Sleep (GTS). Rollins distracts Punk, talking to him--not sure about what. Rollins has Punk's bracelet! He has it on! Punk drops McIntyre and approaches Rollins angrily. McIntyre attacks Punk from behind, sending him crashing into Rollins. Rollins is wiped out! Punk recovers and hits the GTS on McIntyre and covers. The crowd loudly counts to eight before Rollins gets back in the ring and counts the cover. McIntyre kicks out! Punk yells at Rollins that he's as horrible a ref as he is a wrestler, then Punk sarcastically explains how to do a ref count. Punk gets in Rollins face and continues to disrespect Rollins' rightful authority as ref. Rollins reminds Punk it's Rollins' ring with "Rollins' rules." He asks Punk if he understands. "It's not always about you, asshole!" Punk snaps and hits the GTS on Rollins! The crowd erupts! Punk stands over Rollins. "It ain't always about me, but it's never about you," he taunts. Punk turns his attention to McIntyre--McIntyre kicks Punk in the junk! McIntyre with a Claymore! Rollins starts to recover as McIntyre screams at him to wake up. Rollins with a very, very slow count. McIntyre picks up the win at 9:24pm.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!