Queen Nia Jax Defeats Bayley for WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

The dominance of Nia Jax continues. In addition to being the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament winner, Nia Jax is now the WWE Women's Champion after defeating Bayley at tonight's SummerSlam premium live event.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley(c) vs Nia Jax

After a very, very lengthy vignette hyping the next match (ten minutes since last match ended), we get the entrance for "Queen" Nia Jax. The crowd boos her the entire time, as they should. We're reminded that this is the first time ever Nia Jax has competed at SummerSlam. Wow. She poses with her crown on in the ring, then we get the entrance for Bayley. The crowd shows the Hugger some much-deserved love. We get our official introductions then the bell at 8:34pm. The first three and a half minutes are iconic Nia Jax offense. A very slow pace, a few powerful tosses, a lot of strutting and posing. Bayley looks to get some offense in, but the powerhouse Jax continues to dominate. Oh, finally, a move worth mentioning--Jax positions the champ with the champ's torso on the apron.

Jax goes for a leg drop but the champ moves, and Jax lands on the hardest part of the ring! Bayley starts to string some moves together at ringside before sending the challenger inside. Bayley heads up top, but Jax is up too fast and drops the champ on the ropes. Jax places the champ in a vertical suplex position on the top turnbuckle (while Jax is grounded). Jax looks for a stalling suplex but Bayley converts it into a guillotine! Jax eventually powers out of it, but not before we're reminded that Bayley used this same move nine years ago in NXT to defeat Jax. Okay. Jax positions Bayley in the corner and looks for an Annihilator (sort of like the Banzai drop) off the middle rope. Bayley moves, then hits the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex for a short cover attempt. Bayley goes for the Rose Plant but Jax escapes. Jax with a big Urinage slam on Bayley, leaving the champ down. Jax drags Bayley back to the corner and looks for another middle rope Annihilator. Jax connects and covers! Bayley kicks out, and Jax looks stunned. Jax takes several long moments, too long. Jax eventually sets Bayley up in the corner and attempts a shoulder charge. Bayley easily moves out the way, and the challenger's shoulder connects with the post. Bayley takes a few precious seconds to recover.

Bayley with a suicide dive through the middle ropes, landing on Jax's back. Jax immediately turns and drops back, slamming the champ into the hard entrance ramp. The ref begins a countout. The crowd very weakly attempts to rally the champ. Jax with a big splash in the corner. Jax slaps her cheeks and hits another rear thrust into the corner. Jax looks for another Annihilator but Bayley pops up and punches Jax in the butt. Bayley slips under Jax's legs and hoists her up, off the middle turnbuckle, and slowly walks across the ring before hitting a huge powerbomb in the middle of the ring! The crowd with a LOUD "holy shit" chant! Bayley ascends the turnbuckles then hits the flying elbow for a close cover!

Without warning, Tiffany Stratton streaks to the ring! Stratton hops up on the apron but before she can cash in, Bayley clotheslines her off! Bayley turns and drops Jax, covering for two. Bayley runs off the ropes, looking for a Rose Plant. Jax counters it into a powerbomb! Jax pulls the champ up and hits another powerbomb! Jax drags Bayley to the corner and hits two back-to-back Annihilators! The crowd is hot for this even if they don't like it! Jax covers and picks up the win at 8:47pm!

Your Winner AND NEW WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax!