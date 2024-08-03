L.A. Knight Defeats Logan Paul to Win the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the third match of tonight's SummerSlam event, L.A. Knight defeated Logan Paul to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul(c) vs LA Knight

We get a lengthy package hyping the lengthy reign of Logan Paul and his feud with LA Knight, leading up to this--Paul's third title defense. The champion is out first, accompanied by Machine Gun Kelly, and the Cleveland natives get Dom-level boos. We cut to the back, where LA Knight cuts a quick promo and slightly vandalizes the Prime van in the back. Finally, we get the challenger's entrance to a huge pop from the Dog Pound crowd! The Megastar makes his way down and our introductions are under way! Before we get the bell, LA attacks Logan as soon as he reaches the ring. Both men brawl outside, with Logan sending LA into the post. Knight counters a whip and sends Paul into the barricade, hard, before slamming him into the ring apron. Knight sends Paul into a "Prime Hydration Station"--a car with some Prime bottles on it. Knight pulls Paul to his feet, and Paul spits Prime into Knight's eyes. Paul pulls off his vest to boos and begins to strip the commentary table. The match is still not yet under way. The brawling continues for several minutes until both men roll in the ring. The ref calls for the bell at 8:07pm.

Knight starts the match, officially, off strong. A clothesline rocks the champ and Knight covers for two. The crowd remains firmly behind the Megastar. The pace once again slows, and commentary does a great job recapping the feud between these two during this phase. Knight looks for a back drop but Paul flips out of it and drops the challenger. The crowd very loudly chants "fuck you Logan!" Paul sends Knight's left shoulder into the ringpost. Again, the pacing is very, very slow right now. Knight is sent back to the canvas, and the champ mount-and-pounds him briefly. Paul takes time to taunt the crowd, who again rip off another denigrating "you suck" chant. Paul eats it up laughing and posing for his hometown (is he really from Cleveland?) Knight with a split-leg drop for a short two. The champ takes a very lengthy turn in control, and the crowd tries to rally behind the challenger.

With a Powerslam out of nowhere, the Megastar takes a turn on control. The crowd again loudly rallies behind Knight. LA uses the ropes to pull himself up then charges Paul, ramming him into the corner. Knight unloads big rights on the champ, then uses a choke hold to slam Logan back into the corner! Knight continues his "smashmouth" style, battering the champ with running knees and fists in the corner. Knight pulls Logan up and hits a modified Side Effect! Knight climbs the middle turnbuckle, soaks in some love from the crowd, and hits a high-reaching middle-buckle elbow drop for a close cover! The champ takes control a few moments later, using a leaping clothesline to send Knight out of the ring. Paul rips off a huge high-risk move, hitting a moonsault off the top rope to the outside, taking out the challenger! Dude's athletic AF! Paul takes it back inside and looks for the KO Punch on Knight. Knight counters, looks for the BFT; Paul converts it into a backslide for a close call. Knight escapes; the champ connects with the Knockout Punch! Champ covers! Challenger kicks out just at 3! This match continues!

Paul ascends the turnbuckles and looks for a Frog Splash. Knight moves, Logan rolls through. Knight looks for a BFT but Paul grabs the ropes, preventing the move! Paul again goes up top. Knight charges in and hops up to the top rope, then hits a Superplex off the top! The crowd is on their feet! Knight covers, hooking the leg for another close fall! Finally the match is picking up pace. We get replays of the Superplex--almost a super Brainbuster, as Corey Graves points out. Logan slips outside. Knight follows, and Logan rakes the challenger's eyes without the ref seeing! We see "that goof, Jeff" who's been helping Paul win matches. Paul begins to approach Jeff on the outside of the ring, but eats a baseball slide from Knight! Knight attacks Jeff and the entire Prime Hydration entourage! Knight stomps a mudhole into Jeff as the crowd chants "no! no! no!" hahaha! Knight with a big right to Logan as he tries to help. Knight heads inside the ring, and Logan recovers. Logan gets with MGK, who hands Logan brass knuckles and a chain! The crowd boos loudly! Knight grabs Logan from behind; Logan waits until Knight lifts him over the ropes then clocks him in the face with brass knuckles! Logan flips over the rope, looking for his finisher--and runs right into a BFT! Knight covers! Knight picks up the win and the crowd erupts at 8:19pm! LA takes some time to celebrate and soak in the love from the Dog Pound.

Your Winner AND NEW United States Champion, LA Knight (YEAH!) (15 minutes)