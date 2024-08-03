Bron Breakker Defeats Sami Zayn for WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the second match of tonight's SummerSlam premium live event, former WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn(c) vs Bron Breakker

Pre-match, we get a video hyping the recent feud between El Generico and Scott Steiner, Jr these two Superstars. At 7:40pm, the challenger makes his way out first. Bron Breakker gets an okay pop from the Dog Pound. Maybe he should woof more so they make the connection? Loud boos begin to filter in. While this long entrance takes place, it's dab time! What are you smoking, drinking or partaking in tonight? Weigh in below in our comments section, home of wonderful Rajahmaniacs just like you. Finally the champ makes his way out. Sam Zayn gets a great pop and the Cleveland crowd sing along to his theme (albeit weakly). We finally get our bell at 7:44pm. Breakker immediately goes for a shoulder charge, but the champ is ready and scoots out of the way. Sami again uses his wits, dodging another strike from the challenger. It doesn't last for long, as Breakker quickly connects with a pair of moves. Breakker goes old school and looks for gorilla press, but the champ escapes. Breakker drops the champ with a wicked leaping clothesline--the SteinerLine.

The ref warns Bron as he slowly works over the champ in the corner. Bron breaks the hold, then pushes back in. Sami looks for an Exploder but Bron blocks it. Breakker and Zayn move to the middle corner turnbuckle, briefly struggling. Breakker is sent off, but immediately runs up the turnbuckles and hits a Frankensteiner outta nowhere for a close call! The crowd's waking up! Neither men holds the lead for long, with both men hitting big moves to pop the crowd over and over. Sami looks for a Blue Thunder Bomb but can't put Bron away! Bron takes over with a suplex followed by a slam! Sami takes control again, whipping Breakker into the corner. Sami looks for a Helluva Kick but Bron intercepts him with a spear mid-air! The crowd is on fire! Breakker drives Zayn into the mat, hard, and puts it away in quick fashion at 7:49! Short match!

Your Winner AND NEW Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker!