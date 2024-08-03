Liv Morgan Defeats Rhea Ripley to Retain WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam premium live event, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan successfully retained her title against former champion Rhea Ripley.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan(c) vs Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio

The longshot that opens our event carries all the way down to the ring. The former women's champion is welcomed with a great pop, and commentary--Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee--run down the recent history of these two. We're reminded that Liv injured Rhea (legitimately) and has spent months trying to sour the relationship between Rhea & Dom. We get a decent pop for both superstars from the Dog Pound and, at 7:15pm, we get our bell. Our first match is underway! Liv immediately digs deep in the Heel Tactics 101 playbook, slipping outside to avoid Rhea. We're reminded that this is Ripley's first match since WrestleMania--and as a reminder, Morgan legitimately injured Rhea the following week. Liv continues the stall tactics, repeatedly fleeing outside the ring and back in as Ripley charges her. The cat-and-mouse tactics continue for the first several long moments. Finally, Ripley fake-outs Liv and slips in at the same time as Morgan. Finally, ninety seconds or so in, Ripley grabs Morgan and its on!

Ripley with several ripcord clotheslines to a pop from the crowd. The mulleted Dom Mysterio stalks Liv outside the ring, grinning as Rhea takes the action outside. She taunts Liv, kissing Dom on the cheek to a mix of "aww's" and "boo's" from the crowd. Ripley slows the pace drastically, working Liv at ringside with slow strikes as the ref gives her plenty of lateral with the count-out. Rhea sends Liv into the steel steps over and over, then finally whips her into the ring. Ripley follows, continuing to slowly stalk the champ. The crowd peters out a bit until Ripley connects with a wicked headbutt to the champ! The challenger looks for Riptide and hits it on the top turnbuckle. Ripley sets up for another Riptide in the center of the ring but Morgan twirls out of it, eliciting boos before scrambling to the corner to catch a breather. Ripley closes the distance but Morgan sends her into the turnbuckle and proceeds to take control. Morgan sends Rhea into the corner, and Ripley is heard yelling "oh god oh god it's out, it's out!" The ref forces some space and checks on the challenger. Ripley refuses to give up, and the match continues. Corey Graves mentions a "lump" can be seen by "the naked eye."

The champ takes over for several long moments, transitioning to working holds and targeted strikes to continue to weaken Ripley's right shoulder. Commentary continue to question the challenger's shoulder. Finally, Rhea gets some degree of separation with a side kick. She heads outside and talks to Dom. Dom sees motion from the ring and shoves Ripley out of the way--just in time to take a suicide dive for Mami! See, secret service? That's how you do it! (Send your hate in, I'm ready for it--sorry boss!) Ripley moves about the ringside, then begins to slam her shoulder against the commentary table, popping it back in to a huge pop from the crowd! Ripley enters the ring and unloads on the champ, staggering and rocking the champion with a flurry of strikes! Ripley with a Riptide for a close two count! The crowd's on their feet as Ripley looks for another Riptide. The champ rallies, countering the move into a spike DDT! The champ covers for a two of her own!

Morgan looks for a Bulldog off the top rope but Rhea moves, letting Morgan splat against the ring. Rhea looks for a submission but, due to the weakened right arm, can't lock it inf ully and Morgan escapes. Morgan with a Crucifix Driver for a close cover! Morgan immediately slaps on an arm bar, screaming as she wrenches the arm back, attempting to cinch the move in. Ripley continues to fight it, eventually powering out of the hold after several long moments. The action continues back and forth for another two minutes, noting really to note here. Morgan finally grows frustrated and exits the ring, retrieves a steel chair, and enters the ring. Ripley's shoulder is, once again, out of socket. She shoves it repeatedly into the turnbuckle and sets it back. Rhea rips the chair away and hits a Riptide in the middle of the ring! The crowd is hot as Rhea considers her options. Ripley gets the steel chair and sadistically smiles over Morgan. Ripley smacks the chair against the mat.

Suddenly, Dom grabs the chair from the apron! He gets massive boos but he yells at Rhea a basic fact--she can't win the title if she loses via DQ! The two continue to discuss this until Morgan shoves Rhea into the chair and Dom! Liv hits her finisher to a huge reaction! Liv covers for the one, two--no! Rhea kicks out! The crowd is on fire, a loud "holy shit" chant erupts! Dom hops up on the apron and tells the ref there's a chair on the mat. This distracts the ref, allowing Liv--whether Dom's intention or not, we don't know--to hit another Oblivion! Liv covers and picks up the win at 7:31pm! The crowd boos loudly and commentary questions what's going on.

Your Winner AND STILL Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan! (16 minutes)