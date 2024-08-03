WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

TNA Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on August 2nd at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.

TNA iMPACT! Spoilers From Tampa, FL (Taped on 8/2)

Frankie Kazarian defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

Masha Slamovich defeated Dani Luna

Maclin joined the commentary team

Hammerstone defeated Eric Young

The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Alisha) and JDC delivered a promo. Moose addressed Mike Santana.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey defeated Trent Seven and Jake Something

KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham

TNA Knockouts Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary ended in a no contest when Ash by Elegance attacked both competitors.

Josh Alexander called out Nic Nemeth. Nemeth responded and laid out Alexander.

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Zachary Wentz defeated KC Navarro and Dante Chen

Joe Hendry defeated Wolfgang of Gallus

Rhino & Sami Callihan defeated First Class (Rich Swann & AJ Francis)

Maclin defeated Xyon

Xia Brookside defeated Mila Moore

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Riley Osborne defeated Chris Bey and John Skyler

Gisele Shaw defeated Tasha Steelz

The System attacked Mike Santana backstage

The System returned to the ring, with Alisha announcing that Moose vs. Santana was expected; however, Santana wasn't cleared. Santana’s music hit, and he entered through the crowd.

Moose defeated Santana

Post-match, The System attacked Santana until Joe Hendry saved him with a chair.

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Jason Hotch defeated Ace Austin and Rich Swann

TNA World Title Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander went to a 30-minute time limit. Nemeth requested 5 more minutes, but Alexander left the ring.

Nemeth chased Alexander, who laid him out. Kazarian attacked Nemeth, and PCO made the save.