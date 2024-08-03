TNA iMPACT! Spoilers From Tampa, FL (Taped on 8/2)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
TNA Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on August 2nd at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.
Frankie Kazarian defeated Bhupinder Gujjar
Masha Slamovich defeated Dani Luna
Maclin joined the commentary team
Hammerstone defeated Eric Young
The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Alisha) and JDC delivered a promo. Moose addressed Mike Santana.
Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey defeated Trent Seven and Jake Something
KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham
TNA Knockouts Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary ended in a no contest when Ash by Elegance attacked both competitors.
Josh Alexander called out Nic Nemeth. Nemeth responded and laid out Alexander.
Ultimate X Qualifiers: Zachary Wentz defeated KC Navarro and Dante Chen
Joe Hendry defeated Wolfgang of Gallus
Rhino & Sami Callihan defeated First Class (Rich Swann & AJ Francis)
Maclin defeated Xyon
Xia Brookside defeated Mila Moore
Ultimate X Qualifiers: Riley Osborne defeated Chris Bey and John Skyler
Gisele Shaw defeated Tasha Steelz
The System attacked Mike Santana backstage
The System returned to the ring, with Alisha announcing that Moose vs. Santana was expected; however, Santana wasn't cleared. Santana’s music hit, and he entered through the crowd.
Moose defeated Santana
Post-match, The System attacked Santana until Joe Hendry saved him with a chair.
Ultimate X Qualifiers: Jason Hotch defeated Ace Austin and Rich Swann
TNA World Title Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander went to a 30-minute time limit. Nemeth requested 5 more minutes, but Alexander left the ring.
Nemeth chased Alexander, who laid him out. Kazarian attacked Nemeth, and PCO made the save.
