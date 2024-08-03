WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker Challenges The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

On October 10, 2023, The Undertaker made a rare appearance on WWE NXT during a special Tuesday night episode, which was scheduled to compete against AEW Dynamite. The episode concluded with The Undertaker delivering a Chokeslam to Bron Breakker, marking a memorable moment on the brand.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bron Breakker shared his thoughts on the significance of that interaction in his career.

"Nobody really knew he was coming. So that was like a game-time thing out there. So a lot of the stuff you guys were seeing was organic, legitimate reactions. I loved it, man. It was super fun just to be a part of that with him. It's Undertaker, you know? I mean, just being in the same ring as him is a huge, huge deal."

Chris Van Vliet noted how high The Undertaker lifted Breakker for the Chokeslam. Breakker confirmed this and playfully issued a challenge.

"Yes, he did. I think he's still got it. So, if you want one more, you know where to find me."

Looking ahead, Bron Breakker aims to capture a championship that The Undertaker never held, the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker is set to challenge Sami Zayn for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3.

Source: Fightful for transcription
