CM Punk Responds to Critics Who Want Him to Leave WWE Again

During WWE’s Countdown to Summerslam video published on YouTube, CM Punk addressed critics who want to see him leave WWE again...

“They’re bigger fans than my biggest fans. Nobody watches you more than your biggest hater, and to me, they’re just the flip side of the fan coin. They’re all fans; everybody pays attention to what CM Punk does.

CM Punk is polarizing, yes. He’s the first guy to reach into his pocket and help you out with some money, or the first guy to punch you in the face. It says more about them than it does me. What’s more motivating than when someone says you cannot? I think that’s been the basis of my entire life, let alone my entire career. That’s what has made me popular, being different, not conforming, and just never taking no for an answer.”