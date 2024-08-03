WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Responds to Critics Who Want Him to Leave WWE Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

CM Punk Responds to Critics Who Want Him to Leave WWE Again

During WWE’s Countdown to Summerslam video published on YouTube, CM Punk addressed critics who want to see him leave WWE again...

“They’re bigger fans than my biggest fans. Nobody watches you more than your biggest hater, and to me, they’re just the flip side of the fan coin. They’re all fans; everybody pays attention to what CM Punk does.

CM Punk is polarizing, yes. He’s the first guy to reach into his pocket and help you out with some money, or the first guy to punch you in the face. It says more about them than it does me. What’s more motivating than when someone says you cannot? I think that’s been the basis of my entire life, let alone my entire career. That’s what has made me popular, being different, not conforming, and just never taking no for an answer.”

Source: WrestleTalk.com for transcription
Tags: #wwe #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88769/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π