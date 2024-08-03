Preview of Tonight’s AEW Collision from Arlington, TX

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is back at eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX, with another thrilling episode of AEW Collision.

Tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT, a taped event, features an action-packed lineup: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will take on The Beast Mortos and the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett). Additionally, Lee Moriarty, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tomohiro Ishii will face off in a 3-Way Continental Collision match.

The show will also include Mistico & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari), Thunder Rosa vs. Taya Valkyrie, Kyle Fletcher vs. Brian Cage, and appearances by Toni Storm and Mariah May. Plus, we will hear from The Patriarchy.