MJF Retains AEW American Championship at CMLL Super Viernes in Arena Mexico

MJF successfully defended his title in Mexico City on Friday night.

He defeated Templario to retain the AEW American Championship at CMLL Super Viernes in Arena Mexico. He posted the following to X after the match:

“Headed home after victory. Beat Templario in a match that is being heralded as better than El Santos entire Lucha catalog combined. You’re next you koala eating, 12-year-old girl haircut having, DORK. I hope Will can live with himself after Wednesday. Bloods on his hands.”

LuchaBlog live-tweeted from last night’s show in Mexico City:

“Rocky is here to translate for MJF, who’s doing a pre-match promo to insult the crowd. There’s not really pre-match promos here but they’re being nice to the guest,” LuchaBlog wrote.

“MJF offers to take Templario to the US and give him a job washing his car as long as he lays down when the match starts. Templario elbows MJF in the face and we’re off.”

“MJF beats Templario in 16:21 to retain the AEW Americas Championship. Pretty good match from what I saw (but I’m stretchered a bit.) MJF winning with a Destroyer variation is understanding the territory, I think. MJF hits KeMalito and Templario with the belt post match.”

Up next for MJF is a match against Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite next week. He’s then scheduled to defend his title against Michael Oku at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2024 in London on August 11 and, provided he is still champion, against Will Ospreay later this month at AEW All In.

CMLL Super Viernes results from August 2, 2024:

- AEW American Champion MJF defeated Templario to retain his title

- Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr. defeated PAC & Rocky Romero

- Mexica National Light Heavyweight Champion Esfinge defeated Valiente

- Magnus, Rugido & Hechicero defeated Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia) & Soberano Jr. via DQ

- Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa defeated Apocalipsis, Cholo & Disturbio

- Infarto & Xelhua defeated Hunter & Retro