Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat Set to Appear as Special Guest on August 7th AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

A pro-wrestling legend is returning to AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be appearing on the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite as the special guest for the highly anticipated Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett matchup. Steamboat previously appeared on AEW programming in 2023, where he served as the guest enforcer for the CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks showdown, and later officiated Starks’ matchup against Danielson at All Out. Additionally, he made a notable appearance at AEW Revolution for Sting’s retirement ceremony.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite is shaping up to be a must-watch, with the updated lineup including:

Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett (Ricky Steamboat as special guest)

MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

