The Bloodline Crowned New WWE Tag Team Champions

The duo of Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu emerged victorious against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on tonight’s SummerSlam Go-Home edition of SmackDown. Fatu secured the win for his team by pinning Gargano after executing a series of maneuvers, including a Pop-Up Samoan Drop, an impaler DDT, and a top rope moonsault.

The show concluded with Tonga and Fatu draping their belts over the shoulders of Solo Sikoa, declaring him the new Tribal Chief. Sikoa is set to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2024.