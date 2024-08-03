WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bloodline Crowned New WWE Tag Team Champions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2024

The duo of Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu emerged victorious against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on tonight’s SummerSlam Go-Home edition of SmackDown. Fatu secured the win for his team by pinning Gargano after executing a series of maneuvers, including a Pop-Up Samoan Drop, an impaler DDT, and a top rope moonsault.

The show concluded with Tonga and Fatu draping their belts over the shoulders of Solo Sikoa, declaring him the new Tribal Chief. Sikoa is set to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

WWE Smackdown Results (August 2, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt B [...]

Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 03, 2024 02:35AM

 


