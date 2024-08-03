Big Stipulation Added To WWE SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam will be contested under Bloodline rules. This stipulation was added during this evening’s Go-Home edition of SmackDown.

"When you beat @WWERomanReigns at #WrestleMania, he was a Tribal Chief that was WEAK…"

The last Bloodline Rules match featured Cody and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. John Cena and The Undertaker intervened to fend off Solo and The Rock, allowing the American Nightmare to finish his story.

This stipulation has led fans to speculate that Reigns, who has been absent since his loss at Mania, might make a return.