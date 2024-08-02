Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 2, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (AUGUST 2, 2024): CLEVELAND, OH.

The WWE SummerSlam 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE SmackDown kicks off with the usual Paul 'Triple H' Levesque-led "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature.

Logan Paul's Cleveland Homecoming Tonight

Corey Graves welcomes us to the show as we see an aerial shot of Cleveland Browns Stadium, the host venue for tomorrow night's "Biggest Party of the Summer." We then settle inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where Logan Paul pulls up in a PRIME pick-up truck with his WWE United States Championship in-hand. He is greeted by SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis.

Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa Go Face-To-Face

Inside the venue, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme. "...they want me to start the show..." and he does, as the WWE Universal Champion emerges and heads to the ring in a suit as fans sing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

He begins, "So, Cleveland .. what do you want to talk about? Better yet, who do we want to talk to? Solo Sikoa!" With that said, the theme for the new "Tribal Chief" hits and out comes The Bloodline leader by himself. He settles into the ring to deafening "We want Roman!" chants from the Cleveland crowd.

Solo starts off by saying Roman's line, "Cleveland, Ohio ... acknowledge me!" They react with boos and loud "Solo sucks!" chants. Cody says he sees the chip on Solo's shoulder and relates to him about being a younger brother in his family trying to establish himself as the man.

Sikoa cuts him off. "Are you done?" He looks at his watch and says he's wasting his time and his patience is growing thin. Cody responds, "No, I'm not done..." and then continues to talk about his title reign and the debt he owes Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, which is to pay them back with Solo's blood at SummerSlam.

Cody finishes by bringing up his victory in a past Bloodline Rules match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Solo says he keeps bringing that up, but points out that the "Tribal Chief" he fought in that Bloodline Rules was a weak one. He is not.

He continues to talk and we hear the crowd react as Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa make their way through different parts of the crowd. Solo challenges Cody to defend his title against him tomorrow night at SummerSlam in a Bloodline Rules match.

Cody one-by-one addresses The Bloodline members, who are now on the ring apron. He tells them all that he's not scared of any of them, calling Jacob Fatu a "dumb son of a b*tch," while admitting it might not be the wisest choice of words. Cody accepts Solo's challenge for a Bloodline Rules match against Solo at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Fans react with a loud "Roman Reigns!" chant. Solo tells Cody he can snap his fingers and these three men surrounding him will beat his ass. He says he's not gonna do that, though, instead pointing out how tonight things start with the tag-team titles coming back to The Bloodline, and finishes with the Universal title coming back to them tomorrow night.

Cody makes a line about not needing to beat all of The Bloodline, just the "Tribal Chief." He continues, "and since the real Tribal Chief isn't here, I'll settle for beating the wannabe." The two go face-to-face and then Solo walks off with The Bloodline guys.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

A vignette airs with Carmelo Hayes addressing Andrade, using his "let's talk about it" catchphrase a bunch of times. Back live, Andrade makes his way out to the ring for our opening contest. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the former WWE NXT World Champion makes his way out and heads to the ring. The bell sounds and the first match of the evening is officially off-and-running. After some initial back-and-forth action between the two, we see Hayes settle into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match advertising time out.

As we settle back in from the mid-match commercials, we see Hayes still in control of the offense. Andrade starts to shift the momentum into his favor as the crowd comes to life in the background. We head into a second mid-match commercial break.

This time when we return, we see Hayes' chest is red as hell with welts and hand prints. Andrade picks up the win and Hayes looks distraught at the realization that he has lost to him twice in a row.

Winner: Andrade

Santos Escobar vs. Apollo Crews

We shoot backstage and see Santos Escobar approaching the rest of Legado Del Fantasma and taking them to task over some of their recent performances. He says it's time for the group to get back on track, and it starts tonight with him taking out Apollo Crews.

He walks off as his theme plays inside the arena. Out he comes and as he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we return, we see Crews posing on the ropes in the corner as his ring entrance is in progress. The bell sounds and off we go with this one-on-one contest. Escobar quickly goes to work on Crews with kicks and stomps in the corner after Elektra Lopez distracts Crews at ringside.

After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Corbin and Legado Del Fantasma get involved at ringside. Corbin gets laid out and Escobar picks up the victory via pinfall over Crews.

Winner: Santos Escobar

Logan Paul's Cleveland Homecoming Ruined By LA Knight

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. They talk briefly about their title opportunity tonight, as they square off against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn tonight for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.

After the quick backstage interview segment wraps up, we see Logan Paul backstage preparing for his Cleveland Homecoming, which is coming up next. We shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis in the ring with three people in suits behind him. He calls them Cleveland dignitaries. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is then introduced for his Cleveland Homecoming.

He tries talking, but is booed unmercifully by his adoring hometown crowd. The commentators spend the majority of the time cracking jokes about the three faceless dignitaries, whom Aldis also mocked with a line about his "Google machine" returning no results for any of them.

Eventually, Paul goes to unveil a special banner from the ceiling, but it drops down to reveal someone spray-painted the word "YEAH!" over his face. LA Knight's theme hits and out comes "The Mega Star" in his most Rock / Steve Austin personality rip-off style ever.

He then taunts Paul and heads to the back to find him a new banner. He runs into Pretty Deadly, who annoy him about their Pretty Deadly: The Musical idea. He walks off and spots Paul's PRIME pick-up truck, which he hops in and drives off in as Paul chases behind him yelling, "That's a crime!"

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Inside the arena, the theme hits to bring out the reigning, defending WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. As the two settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see an upset Logan Paul approaching SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis about LA Knight ruining in Cleveland Homecoming and stealing his PRIME truck. He claims Aldis knew that was going to happen. Aldis brushes off his complaints, telling him to take it up with his dignataries.

Back inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, we hear the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill's theme and out she comes throwing up the double biceps pose. Her music transitions into the catchy entrance tune of Bianca Belair, and out comes "The EST of WWE." The two settle in the ring and the bell sounds.

Early on, Cargill does a good job of manhandling both Fyre and Dawn by herself, connecting with a bunch of power spots before tagging Belair in. Belair comes in and picks up where Cargill left off. Fyre and Dawn try a double-team spot on Belair. Cargill hits the ring to stop that from happening.

Now we see the challengers each hit gorilla press slams on Fyre and Dawn at the same time. They do a double pose to a big pop from the Cleveland crowd as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our first of two title tilts tonight continues.

We return to Fyre and Dawn in the offensive lead until Cargill finally hits a double slam on the two champions, which buys her enough time to make the much-needed tag to Belair. "The EST of WWE" takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, taking it to Fyre and Dawn as fans chant "EST! EST!"

Just as it seemed Belair was on her way to pulling off the championship victory in the ring, we see Cargill stopping interference at ringside, when out of nowhere Blair Davenport attacks Cargill from behind, which is apparently not allowed even though she wasn't the legal woman in the ring at the time?

The ref calls for the bell and this is over via disqualification. The Unholy Union join Davenport in beating the two down after the match. The commentators sell Cargill possibly being injured. We head to another commercial break.

Winners via Disqualification: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

It's main event time!

When we return, we see media coverage of Michael Cole re-signing with WWE. The commentary duo of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett then promote the THREE-HOUR "Countdown To WWE SummerSlam 2024" pre-show tomorrow leading into "The Biggest Party of the Summer" at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

After the two run down the official lineup for the premium live event, with the official match graphics flashing across the screen as the crowd reacts to each one in the background, we see a lengthy video package for "Queen" Nia Jax vs. Bayley at WWE SummerSlam 2024 tomorrow night.

We then see Tiffany Stratton looked bummed out backstage with her broken Money In The Bank briefcase. In walks Nia Jax who tells her she's got a surprise for her. She unveils her brand new, custom pink Money In The Bank briefcase. Stratton is excited. Nia reminds her about their agreement. Tiffy is still on-board.

Jax walks off and then in comes Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to taunt Stratton. Stratton snaps back at them and says "Tootles!" before walking off to wrap up the brief backstage segment.

From there, we shift gears and get ready for our second championship match in a row. It's time for tag-team titles take-two, as The Bloodline duo of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga make their way down to the ring for their big championship opportunity, which will close out the WWE SummerSlam 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa are with Fatu and Tonga as we return from the break. Backstage, we see Tommaso Ciampa walking-and-talking into the camera in tonight's Goodfellas kitchen scene single camera shot. He meets up with Johnny Gargano, who is with his family.

They continue walking-and-talking into the camera as Gargano reminds us this is his hometown and the crowd are his people. The #DIY theme hits inside the arena and out comes the reigning, defending tag-team champions for our final match of the evening. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ciampa and Tonga kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, we see Ciampa and Gargano fire the crowd up and settle into the early offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues.

When we return, we see Gargano as the legal man for DIY in the ring dominating the action. This continues until Ciampa tags in, and eventually, Jacob Fatu tags in for The Bloodline and immediately takes over control of the action. DIY fire up for one more comeback, but Solo Sikoa interferes and hits a Samoan Spike.

Somehow this still doesn't end things, as DIY hangs on. Gargano dives through the ropes and hits a big splash on the floor. Back in the ring, Gargano hits a poison-rana but Jacob Fatu pops up unphased and takes out Gargano with vicious ease, finishing him off with an implant DDT for the pinfall victory.

We have new tag-team champions. The champs hand their title belts to Solo, who puts them both over his own shoulders as he mean mugs the hard camera while The Bloodline stands by his side. That's how the WWE SummerSlam 2024 "go-home" episode of SmackDown goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga