Jim Ross Confident Shane McMahon Would Enhance AEW Roster

Shane potentially joining AEW has been a talking point online since Ross and Conrad Thompson first discussed the hypothetical idea on Grilling JR several weeks ago.

Earlier this week, news broke that Tony Khan and Shane McMahon had met in Arlington, Texas, reportedly to discuss future possibilities. Shane later issued a statement confirming the “great” meeting. He mentioned that they spoke about many things, primarily their “shared love for the [pro wrestling] business and the rewards and challenges of working with family.”

WrestleTalk published a photo of the meeting. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross reacted to seeing the picture and discussed Shane's potential impact on AEW if he were to join the promotion.

“That’s pretty cool, actually,” Ross said. “Shane, he could add a lot. He could do some physical things, within reason. He has great name identity. People know who he is. You don’t have to stop and explain, ‘Well now, this is Vince McMahon’s son. This is Stephanie McMahon’s brother. This is Linda McMahon’s son.’ All that stuff goes without saying. But if Tony [Khan’s] an entrepreneur, and if he thought that Shane could help us in AEW, and if Shane thought he could have some fun, make a couple of paydays — I’m sure Shane is not in need of a significant cash influx — but [if] he wants to have fun and contribute. Look, the wrestling business is in Shane’s blood. Where else does he go if he wants to stay in that vocation? Where else does he go?”

Ross, 72, said he’s a fan of Shane’s, having known him since high school. While Ross doesn’t have any insider info that Shane is AEW-bound, he believes Shane would be an entertaining television character.

“I think he could help us in a lot of ways, strategically,” Ross noted. “As a TV character, obviously the main thing. So we’ll just have to wait and see how that works out. I don’t have any outstanding hope or any inside info that he’s the guy, but he might be a new addition at some point in time. And if so, between both their creative abilities, it would be entertaining.”