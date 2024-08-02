WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Details Emerge on AEW Backstage Incident Involving Britt Baker, MJF, and Alicia Atout

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

It was previously reported that Britt Baker had been suspended from AEW for a brief period of time due to a backstage incident. In an update, Fightful Select confirmed that the suspension was legitimate and there was an argument between Britt and MJF backstage at the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Britt reportedly had a personal falling out at some point over the past year. It’s believed that Britt expressed frustration about MJF within the women’s locker room and MJF found out about it through his girlfriend, Alicia Atout.

Fightful noted the following about the incident:

“The details are ‘he said she said’ at this point, but we’re told that there were confrontations between Alicia Atout and Britt Baker, as well as MJF and Baker. At one point Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker. Word was that Baker also took issue with Atout telling MJF about what was said in the locker room.”

It was also claimed that MJF “punched a wall” after things escalated. Despite the incident, Britt is still expected to wrestle Mercedes Mone at the 2024 AEW All In PPV event.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #britt baker #mjf

