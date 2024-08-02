New Details Emerge on AEW Backstage Incident Involving Britt Baker, MJF, and Alicia Atout

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was previously reported that Britt Baker had been suspended from AEW for a brief period of time due to a backstage incident. In an update, Fightful Select confirmed that the suspension was legitimate and there was an argument between Britt and MJF backstage at the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Britt reportedly had a personal falling out at some point over the past year. It’s believed that Britt expressed frustration about MJF within the women’s locker room and MJF found out about it through his girlfriend, Alicia Atout.

Fightful noted the following about the incident:

“The details are ‘he said she said’ at this point, but we’re told that there were confrontations between Alicia Atout and Britt Baker, as well as MJF and Baker. At one point Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker. Word was that Baker also took issue with Atout telling MJF about what was said in the locker room.”

It was also claimed that MJF “punched a wall” after things escalated. Despite the incident, Britt is still expected to wrestle Mercedes Mone at the 2024 AEW All In PPV event.