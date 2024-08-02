WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Britt Baker Suspended By AEW Following Argument With MJF; Still Scheduled for All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

Britt Baker Suspended By AEW Following Argument With MJF; Still Scheduled for All In

Britt Baker has been suspended by AEW’s disciplinary committee.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this morning that the DMD and MJF got into an argument several weeks back, leading to the former AEW women’s champion being suspended. Fightful Select has since provided a wealth of additional details on the story and what exactly transpired.

According to internal sources, Baker was frustrated and aired some displeasures about MJF in the women’s locker room, where MJF’s current girlfriend, Alicia Atout, overheard and relayed the information back to MJF. This led to MJF confronting Baker, and an argument ensued. The report states that Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker, and that Baker was unhappy with Atout for telling MJF what was said in the locker room. MJF and Baker, who were previously friends, had a falling out at some point last year.

HR got involved in the situation, conducted an investigation, and the suspension was issued.

An Update on Trent Beretta

Trent Beretta was written off AEW television at the beginning of July due to a neck injury. Today, Trent Beretta took to social media to ann [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 02, 2024 11:27AM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #britt baker #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88752/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π