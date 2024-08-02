Britt Baker Suspended By AEW Following Argument With MJF; Still Scheduled for All In

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Britt Baker has been suspended by AEW’s disciplinary committee.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this morning that the DMD and MJF got into an argument several weeks back, leading to the former AEW women’s champion being suspended. Fightful Select has since provided a wealth of additional details on the story and what exactly transpired.

According to internal sources, Baker was frustrated and aired some displeasures about MJF in the women’s locker room, where MJF’s current girlfriend, Alicia Atout, overheard and relayed the information back to MJF. This led to MJF confronting Baker, and an argument ensued. The report states that Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker, and that Baker was unhappy with Atout for telling MJF what was said in the locker room. MJF and Baker, who were previously friends, had a falling out at some point last year.

HR got involved in the situation, conducted an investigation, and the suspension was issued.