An Update on Trent Beretta

Trent Beretta was written off AEW television at the beginning of July due to a neck injury. Today, Trent Beretta took to social media to announce that he had undergone surgery. Doctors replaced two screws that had broken from a previous neck fusion. His full tweet reads:

"Quick little American neck surgery. Turns out I wrestled so hard that two of the screws from my neck fusion broke. Very cool. Very tough. Screws have been replaced. Next I will be doing revenge."

At this time, it is unknown how long Trent will be out of action. He had recently aligned with Don Callis and the Callis family after betraying Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

— TRENT? (@trentylocks) August 1, 2024