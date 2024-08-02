WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
An Update on Trent Beretta

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

Trent Beretta was written off AEW television at the beginning of July due to a neck injury. Today, Trent Beretta took to social media to announce that he had undergone surgery. Doctors replaced two screws that had broken from a previous neck fusion. His full tweet reads:

"Quick little American neck surgery. Turns out I wrestled so hard that two of the screws from my neck fusion broke. Very cool. Very tough. Screws have been replaced. Next I will be doing revenge."

At this time, it is unknown how long Trent will be out of action. He had recently aligned with Don Callis and the Callis family after betraying Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2024 11:41PM


