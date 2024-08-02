SPOILERS For August 3rd AEW Collision

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW taped the August 3rd episode of Collision earlier tonight (August 1st) from the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas. Below are full show spoilers (thanks to Matthew Hooks on X), including results from three ROH matches that will air on HonorClub.

ROH Spoilers:

– Dark Order’s John Silver (with Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) def. Fuego Del Sol. Cheating by the Dark Order.

– Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) def. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) (w/ Jacked Jameson) by Submission.

– Katsuyori Shibata def. Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling).

Collision Spoilers:

– Christian Cage and the Patriarchy promo. Christian presents Nick Wayne with his trios title but gives it to Mother Wayne instead of Killswitch. House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King) interrupts. Christian offers Malakai fatherly advice. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson) also appear. Nick Wayne is left to be attacked.

– Dustin Rhodes and Von Erichs promo. Sammy Guevara interrupts, wanting to team with Dustin to earn trust.

– Triple Threat Match: Claudio Castignoli defeated Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) & Tomohiro Ishii. Claudio pinned Lee.

– Mistico and Hologram def. The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) (w/ Mark Sterling).

– Chris Jericho cuts a promo in Spanish against Mistico.

– Jeff Jarrett backstage promo about his match vs. Bryan Danielson. Says they will now face off in a No DQ match.

– Timeless Toni Storm in action versus local talent. The Glamour Mariah May came out to be on commentary. Toni Storm jumps her before the match starts. Local talent jumps Storm before the match as well.

– Kyle Fletcher def. Brian Cage. Don Callis joins commentary. Fletcher cuts a promo on MJF post-match. Their bout on Dynamite is now an AEW American Title Eliminator match.

– Top Flight with Leila Gray promo gets interrupted by MxM (Mace Madden & Mansoor).

– Thunder Rosa def. Taya Valkyrie. Afterward, Rosa calls out Deonna Purazzo. Purazzo answers and a Texas Bull Rope match is made for next week.

– Main Event: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong) and The Beast Mortos.

– FTR says they are the lifeblood of AEW. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) interrupt, leading to a promo and brawl. Briscoe says the Elite are trying to divide AEW. The Acclaimed refuse to shake FTR’s hand.