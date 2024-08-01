Daniel Garcia 'Likely' to Re-Sign with AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A few days after news broke that Daniel Garcia hadn't re-signed with AEW, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio.

During their recap of Dynamite, Alvarez mentioned that while nothing is official, people in AEW believe Garcia will “most likely” re-sign. Meltzer agreed, noting similar information but cautioned that it's not a done deal.

The expiration date of Garcia’s current contract remains undisclosed.

Earlier this week, Ibou of Wrestlepurists reported that the July 3rd injury angle involving Garcia and MJF on Dynamite was designed to protect AEW if Garcia leaves or set up a storyline for his return if he re-signs. He noted Garcia had interest from other companies but AEW was confident he would stay.

Garcia has not posted on social media since the angle.

Garcia debuted in AEW in September 2020, with his full-time contract announced in October 2021, though the start date wasn't revealed. He has yet to win AEW gold but held the Ring of Honor Pure Championship for over three months.